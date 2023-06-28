North Africa Ceramic Tiles Market Size, Share, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “North Africa Ceramic Tiles Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the North Africa ceramic tiles market size reached US$ 2.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during 2023-2028.

Ceramic tiles are thin and eco-friendly slabs that are commonly used in flooring solutions in houses, offices, restaurants, shops, etc. They are manufactured using clay, silica sand, feldspar, quartz, etc., which are molded to form square or rectangular shapes. Ceramic tiles offer high durability, improved aesthetic value, enhanced tensile strength, etc. They also provide high resistance against frost, UV rays, fire, etc. Ceramic tiles have gained high prominence owing to their wide availability in several designs or sizes. They are extensively utilized in manufacturing lanais, patios, walls, etc., across the commercial and residential segments.

North Africa Ceramic Tiles Market Trends:

The increasing number of construction activities is one of the key factors driving the North Africa ceramic tiles market. In line with this, the elevating per capita consumer expenditures on various high-end construction materials, including ceramic panels, are also stimulating the market growth. Moreover, the escalating requirement for affordable components in the construction sector is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the expanding demand for flooring solutions that are sustainable and environmentally friendly is augmenting the market growth, since ceramic tiles are mainly composed of naturally occurring minerals, and recent technological advancements have further reduced the carbon emissions during the production process. Additionally, the inflating product utilization in the healthcare industry, on account of its anti-slip, antibacterial, and water-resistant properties, is anticipated to fuel the North Africa ceramic tiles market over the forecasted period.

North Africa Ceramic Tiles Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on on type and application.

Breakup by Type:

Floor Tiles

Wall Tiles

Others

Breakup by Application:

Residential Applications

Commercial Applications

Replacement Applications

Breakup by Country:

Algeria

Egypt

Libya

Morocco

Tunisia

Others

