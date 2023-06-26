North America Dermal Facial Fillers Market Analysis, Trends and Opportunity Assessment 2023-2028

According to IMARC Group latest report titled “North America Dermal Facial Fillers Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on North America dermal facial fillers market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The North America dermal facial fillers market size reached US$ 1,292.8 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,951.1 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7% during 2023-2028.

What are dermal facial fillers?

Dermal facial fillers refer to a non-surgical cosmetic treatment option designed to restore volume and enhance the appearance of the face. These injectable medications are produced of a variety of components, including microspheres of hyaluronic acid, calcium hydroxylapatite, poly-L-lactic acid, or polymethylmethacrylate suspended in a gel-like substance. Small injections are used to deliver them to the face in targeted locations to treat various issues, including erasing wrinkles, fine lines, and folds, improving facial contours, and regaining volume lost due to aging or other circumstances. When carried out by a licensed and skilled medical expert, dermal fillers are regarded as a safe technique and the majority of the time, the therapy is well accepted with little pain or recovery time.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the dermal facial fillers industry?

The escalating demand for non-invasive cosmetic procedures majorly drives the market in North America. Additionally, dermal fillers offer a way to enhance facial features, reduce the appearance of wrinkles, and restore volume without the need for extensive downtime or recovery periods, further impacting the market. Along with this, the rising preference for aesthetic appearance due to the growing emphasis on beauty is significantly supporting the market. In addition, the increasing cultural shift and accessibility to dermal facial fillers are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the growing influence of social media and celebrity culture on consumers encouraging them to attain similar aesthetics is contributing to the market. Furthermore, the introduction of new and improved dermal fillers that offer better longevity, enhanced safety profiles, and more natural-looking results are creating a positive market outlook.

North America Dermal Facial Fillers Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, material type and product origin.

Key Regions Analysed

United States

Canada

Breakup by Material Type:

Temporary Fillers Collagen HA Collagen Stimulators

Semi-Permanent Fillers CaHa

Permanent Fillers PMMA PAAG



Breakup by Product Origin:

Natural

Synthetic

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

