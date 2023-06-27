Nutraceuticals Market Size, Trends Analysis, Growth and Opportunity 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled “Nutraceuticals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global nutraceuticals market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights

How Big is the Nutraceuticals Market?

The global nutraceuticals market size reached US$ 435.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 686 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% during 2023-2028.

What are Nutraceuticals?

Nutraceuticals refer to functional foods that offer several health benefits and additional nutrition to the human body. They are mostly available in dairy-based concentrates, energy drinks, confectionery fruit and vegetable juices, and snack bars. Nutraceuticals are rich in various nutrients, including zinc, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and calcium, which enhance the overall health of consumers. They help to delay aging, prevent chronic diseases, and improve life expectancy and metabolism. Nutraceuticals even assist in combating numerous medical ailments, such as heart disease, allergies, high cholesterol levels, hypertension, obesity, cancer, osteoporosis, diabetes, etc. Consequently, they are in extensive demand across the globe.

Request For a Free PDF Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/global-nutraceuticals-market/requestsample

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Nutraceuticals Industry?

The shifting preferences toward personalized nutrition are among the key factors driving the nutraceuticals market. In addition to this, the development of liquid capsules that help to speed up the manufacturing process and are sealed to enhance their shelf life by preventing oxidation and protecting the integrity of the ingredients is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the escalating focus of leading players on improving their production capacity through mergers and acquisitions is also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the emerging trend of providing personalized dietary advice by consumer-based organizations and the growing partnerships with multiple pharmaceutical companies to help personalize over the counter (OTC) supplements is further stimulating the market growth. Moreover, the elevating awareness regarding nutritional enrichment and the introduction of new products, which include powders, soft gels, and gummies that have improved safety, purity, efficacy, and disease-curing abilities, are expected to propel the nutraceuticals market over the forecasted period.

Buy This Report Now: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=538&method=1

Note: In this report you will get detailed analysis of the market, growth analysis graphs, historical period analysis, forecast period analysis, major market segmentation, top leading key players of the market, table of content, list of figures, and list of tables.

Who are the Key Players Nutraceuticals Market?

PepsiCo Inc.

Coca Cola

Otsuka

Yakult Honsha

Danone

GlaxoSmithKline

Cadbury

Morinaga

Nestle

Kirin Brewery

What is Included in Market Segmentation?

The report has categorized the market based on product and indication.

Breakup by Product:

Personalized Foods Bakery Products Confectionery Dairy Products Oil & Fats Snack Bars Other Foods

Personalized Beverages Chocolate Based FP Drinks Bottled Water Concentrates Energy Drinks Fruit Vegetable Juices RTD Tea Sports Drinks Others



Based on Indication:

Digestive and Immune Health

Energy & Alertness Health

Heart Health

Bone & Joint

Cognitive Health

Beauty Health

Regional Insights:

United States

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Japan

China

Russia

India

Brazil

Mexico

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=538&flag=C

Key Highlights of The Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

https://vherso.com/read-blog/77780_thermal-interface-materials-market-share-growth-companies-and-forecast-2023-2028.html

https://gaming-walker.com/read-blog/27974_thermal-interface-materials-market-trends-demand-key-players-and-analysis-2023-2.html

https://indibloghub.com/article/textile-dyes-market-growth-key-players-challenges-and-forecast-2023-2028

https://www.torah-haim.com/read-blog/47654_textile-dyes-market-trends-size-growth-forecast-and-analysis-2023-2028.html

https://americanwomenorg.com/read-blog/18247

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group/mycompany/