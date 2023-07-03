Off-The-Road Tire Market 2023 | Industry Trends, Share, Size and Forecast 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Off-the-Road Tire Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global off-the-road tire market size reached US$ 29.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 39.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during 2023-2028.

Off-the-road (OTR) tire is widely available as all-terrains (A/T), mud-terrains (M/T), rock, and snow tires. It is puncture-resistant and has reinforced sidewalls that aid in avoiding damage and accidents on any terrain. It is rigid and has special tread patterns to provide easy mobility as compared to street tires. It assists in offering a firm grip on rocky, muddy, snowy, and sandy terrains. It provides safety and performance even in challenging off-road conditions. As it is utilized to create traction between the road and the vehicle for propulsion, the OTR tire is employed in the construction, mining, and agriculture industries across the globe.

Off-the-Road Tire Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the rising adoption of OTR tires in the agriculture industry for crop plotting and scouting, selecting rocks, and irrigation purposes represents one of the primary factors propelling the market growth. Besides this, the growing adoption of OTR vehicles in military operations to carry cargo, fuels, and ammunition is offering a positive market outlook. Apart from this, the increasing utilization of OTR vehicles, such as cranes, bulldozers, wheel loaders, telescopic handlers, and tractors, is positively influencing the market. Moreover, the rising demand for OTR tires in the construction industry for developing dams, bridges, and highways across the globe is bolstering the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing integration of several sensor-based technologies in OTR tires that offer real-time data analysis and monitor tire pressure and temperature is strengthening the growth of the market.

Off-the-Road Tire Market Report 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

The report has segmented the market based on vehicle type, tire type, end-use, distribution channel and rim size.

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Mining Vehicles

Construction & Industrial Vehicles

Agricultural Vehicles

Others

Breakup by Tire Type:

Radial Tire

Bias Tire

Breakup by End-Use:

OEM

Replacement

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by Rim Size:

Below 29 inches

29-45 inches

Above 45 inches

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

