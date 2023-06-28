Office Furniture Market Statistical Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Research Methodologies, Report 2023-2028

The global office furniture market size reached US$ 60.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 77.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.05% during 2023-2028.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Office Furniture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global office furniture market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

Office furniture represents ergonomic objects designed for commercial and corporate places to enhance the aesthetic appearance and ensure optimal utilization of the space to adequately meet the requirements of the employees. They include several products, such as desks, tables, storage cabinets, sofas, cubicle dividers, shelving, etc., which are manufactured utilizing wood, iron, glass, marble, plastics, etc. Office furniture make the workplace environment comfortable and organized and help improve the work efficiency of employees. They even aid in protecting documents and electronics from environmental hazards, including dust, fire, and pests, and offer safety from theft. Consequently, office furniture items are in extensive demand across the globe.

Report Metric:

Base Year of Estimation: 2022 Historical Data: 2017-2022 Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Global Office Furniture Market Trends:

The expanding global working population and the rising construction of information technology (IT) parks and other commercial zones are among the key factors driving the office furniture market. In addition to this, the escalating renovation, modification, and remodeling, of office spaces, across countries are further stimulating the market growth. Moreover, the increasing number of start-ups, especially in developing countries, on account of the heightened need for employment, is also positively influencing the global market.

Besides this, the elevating focus of various public and private organizations on creating informal office spaces to promote interaction among co-workers and facilitate a collaborative environment and the introduction of intricately designed furniture products by leading manufacturers that are highly sustainable integrated and additional features to minimize occupying space and uplift workforce engagement are acting as a significant growth-inducing factor. In line with this, the development of smart furniture that offers improved posture support and the shifting preferences toward portable product variants are expected to bolster the office furniture market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed with some of the top office furniture companies being

Some of these key players include:

Steelcase Inc.

Okamura Corporation

HNI Corporation

Herman Miller Inc.

Haworth, Inc.

Knoll, Inc.

KOKUYO Co., Ltd.

Meridian Office Furniture Limited

Kimball International, Inc.

D3, Inc.

BERCO DESIGNS

Hooker Furniture Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Seating

Systems

Tables

Storage Units and File Cabinets

Overhead Bins

Others

Breakup by Material Type:

Wood

Metal

Plastic and Fiber

Glass

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Direct Sales

Specialist Store

Non-Specialist Stores

Online

Others

Breakup by Price Range:

Low

Medium

High

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

Global Market

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

