Offshore Helicopter Services Market Share & Trends, Report 2023-2028

The global offshore helicopter services market size reached US$ 2.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% during 2023-2028.

Offshore helicopter services involve the transportation of passengers and goods and play a crucial role in offshore oil and gas exploration. They are carried out by utilizing medium, heavy, and light models of helicopters. They are operated by experienced pilots and specialized crew members and used for offshore cargo lifting purposes. They are also utilized for transporting tools and supplies at remote construction sites and during subsea exploration. Furthermore, offshore helicopter services are crucial for delivering emergency medical care in various unreachable locations and transporting injured and sick people and patients requiring critical care.

Offshore Helicopter Services Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the increasing demand for offshore helicopter services in development activities and offshore deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration activities represents one of the primary factors influencing the market positively.

Besides this, the growing oil and gas exploration and extraction activities to fulfill the surging energy requirements worldwide are offering a favorable market outlook. In addition, the rising adoption of offshore helicopter services in the maintenance of wind turbines is propelling the growth of the market.

Apart from this, the increasing demand for offshore helicopter services in rescue operations to relocate individuals to a safer location and deliver a wide variety of relief materials, such as medicines, food, water, clothes, blankets, and tents, in various affected areas is supporting the growth of the market.

Global Offshore Helicopter Services Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Airbus SE, Bristow Group Inc., CHC Helicopter, Falcon Aviation Services, Gulf Helicopters, Heligo Charters Pvt. Ltd., Héli-Union, Leonardo S.p.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, NHV Group, Omni Helicopters International S.A. and Petroleum Helicopters International Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, application and end use industry.

Breakup by Type:

Light Helicopters

Medium and Heavy Helicopters

Breakup by Application:

Drilling

Production

Relocation and Decommissioning

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Oil and Gas Industry

Offshore Wind Power Industry

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

