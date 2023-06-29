Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Size, Share, Growth & Outlook 2023-2028

According to the latest IMARC Group report, titled “Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global oilfield equipment rental market size reached US$ 24.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 30.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during 2023-2028.

Oilfield equipment rental refers to the facility of hiring equipment for a predefined time to extract and drill oilfields temporarily. It usually comprises tools, products, and related services that help explore oil reserves for catering to the energy requirements. It requires a minimal cost of acquisition and maintenance compared to conventional purchasing of the equipment. Presently, equipment like valves and pumps, drilling, pressure and flow, wireline tools, drill bits, blowout preventers (BOP), mud pumps, and artificial lift systems can be rented globally.

Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Trends:

The escalating demand for natural gas and crude oil on account of the increasing energy needs worldwide represents one of the key factors influencing the market positively. Apart from this, the development of radio frequency identification (RFID)enabled equipment, which aids in enhancing drilling and hole-cleanup operations, is strengthening the market growth. Moreover, advancements in deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling activities, along with significant improvements in oil and gas infrastructure, are propelling the market growth.

Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Energy Services Inc., Bestway Oilfields, Circle T Service & Rental Ltd., Ensign Energy Services Inc., Halliburton Company, John Energy Ltd., Parker Drilling Company, Schlumberger Limited, Seventy Seven Energy Inc., Superior Energy Services Inc., Technipfmc PLC and Weatherford International PLC.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, equipment and application.

Breakup by Equipment:

Drilling Drill Pipe Drill Collars Subs Others

Pressure & Flow Control Blow Out Preventer (BOP) Valves & Manifolds Others

Others

Breakup by Application:

Onshore

Offshore

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

