Online Food Delivery Packaging Market 2023, Industry Overview Report and Forecast By 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Online Food Delivery Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global online food delivery packaging market size reached US$ 4.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during 2023-2028.

Online Food Delivery Packaging Market Overview:

Online food delivery packaging plays a crucial role in ensuring the safe and hygienic transport of meals from restaurants to consumers’ doorsteps. They are designed to protect the food’s integrity, maintain its temperature, and prevent leaks or spills during transit. They comprise various components, such as containers, trays, wraps, films, and sealing mechanisms. These elements work in harmony to create a secure and functional packaging system. Depending on the nature of the food being delivered, packaging materials can range from sturdy plastic or cardboard containers to insulated bags or thermal pouches. Furthermore, specialized packaging options are available for specific food categories, such as pizzas, burgers, salads, or delicate desserts.

Global Online Food Delivery Packaging Market Trends:

The global online food delivery packaging market is experiencing substantial growth, due to the increasing preference for convenient and contactless dining experiences. This is further supported by the growing emphasis on sustainable packaging practices. Moreover, the rising demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions in the online food delivery sector and the implementation of regulatory initiatives by governments of various nations promoting sustainable packaging are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Furthermore, rapid technological advancements in packaging materials and designs and the development of smart packaging solutions with features, such as tamper-evident seals, interactive labels, or temperature monitoring systems, are creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, the development of packaging solutions that are compatible with emerging food delivery modes, including drones and autonomous vehicles, and inflating consumer per capita income, are driving the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Top Online Food Delivery Packaging Companies Worldwide:

Dart Container Corporation

Koch Industries, Inc.

Pactiv LLC

D&W Fine Pack, LLC

Gold Plast SPA

Anchor Packaging Inc.

Huhtamäki Oyj

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Novolex

Be Green Packaging

Genpak, LLC

Breakup by Product Type:

Containers

Plates

Bowls

Cups

Others

Breakup by Material:

Plastic Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) Polypropylene (PP) Polystyrene (PS)

Paper and Paperboard

Aluminium

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

