Online Movie Ticketing Services Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Online Movie Ticketing Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global online movie ticketing services market size reached US$ 19.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 27.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during 2023-2028.

Industry Definition and Application:

An online movie ticketing service is a website or mobile application, which allows users to purchase movie tickets online. It enables users to browse movie listings, select their preferred showtimes, and purchase tickets using different payment methods. It also aids in minimizing traffic, identifying free spaces, and offering easy access to services, secure payment gateways, and quick reservations. It provides a convenient and easy way to buy movie tickets and facilitates rewards programs, discounts, and exclusive deals for frequent moviegoers. Online movie ticketing services are currently compatible with various devices and platforms, including desktop computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Global Online Movie Ticketing Services Market Trends:

The growing popularity of online movie ticketing services and shifting consumer preferences towards comfortable and cost-effective solutions represent one of the key factors positively influencing the market across the globe. In addition, they aid in minimizing operational costs by reducing the need for multiple windows for ticket distribution. The increasing use of online ticketing platforms is minimizing the usage of paper and saving the environment from deteriorating further, which is also strengthening the growth of the market. Apart from this, due to high competition, key market players are introducing advanced features, such as easy refunding, virtual view from seats, and updates for upcoming releases for attracting a wider consumer base. They are also focusing on incorporating advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), in online movie ticketing services for recommending movies to consumers according to their preferences.

Global Online Movie Ticketing Services Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, device, genre, application

Breakup by Device:

Desktop

Mobile Devices

Breakup by Genre:

Drama Movies

Adventure Movies

Comedy Movies

Thriller, Suspense and Horror Movies

Action Movies

Other Genre

Breakup by Application:

Cinema

Entertainment Place

Shopping Malls

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

AOL Inc.

Atom Tickets LLC

BookMyShow Inc.

Carnival Cinemas

Cinemark Holdings Inc.

Cineplex Inc.

INOX Leisure Limited

Kyazoonga

Moviefone Inc.

Movietickets Inc. (Fandango Media LLC)

Mtime (Wanda)

One97 Communications Ltd.

PVR Limited

VOX Cinemas

