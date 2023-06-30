Oral Hygiene Market Trends, Analysis, Size, Share, Report 2023-28

The global oral hygiene market size reached US$ 49.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 60.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% during 2023-2028.

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Oral Hygiene Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global oral hygiene market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

Oral hygiene is the practice of maintaining a clean and healthy mouth that is free from diseases and other problems. All individuals must practice oral habits regularly to prevent dental issues, such as tooth decay, gingivitis, and periodontitis. Oral hygiene comprises personal dental care routines with products, including dental floss, breath fresheners, toothbrush, toothpaste, mouthwash, etc. In addition, it also refers to the services offered by dentists, such as the treatment of cavities, fluoride treatments, sealant application, and scaling of hardened plaque.

Global Oral Hygiene Market Trends:

The escalating demand for processed foods that are rich in sugar and other sticky compounds, owing to the changing lifestyles and the shifting dietary preferences of consumers, is primarily augmenting the oral hygiene market. Furthermore, the growing prevalence of dental caries and periodontal diseases is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the rising awareness among the masses regarding the benefits of maintaining appropriate oral hygiene is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the elevating demand for premium oral care products across the globe, on account of the inflating disposable income levels and the increasing dental healthcare expenditure of individuals, is also bolstering the market growth. Besides this, vendors are constantly introducing new and innovative items integrated with smart technologies, such as electric and battery-powered toothbrushes and toothpaste with teeth-whitening properties, which is further catalyzing the global market. Additionally, the growing urbanization levels and the widespread adoption of organic and natural oral hygiene products are expected to drive the oral hygiene market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive

Dabur India Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline

Henkel

The Himalaya Drug Company

Johnson & Johnson

Philips (Koninklijke Philips)

Lion Corporation

Procter & Gamble

Sunstar Suisse SA

Unilever

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Pharmacies

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Application:

Adults

Kids

Infants

Breakup by Product:

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes & Accessories

Mouthwash/Rinses

Dental Accessories/Ancillaries

Denture Products

Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

