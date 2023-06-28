Ornamental Fish Market Size, Share, Industry Overview, Key Players, Latest Insights and Forecast 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Ornamental Fish Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The global ornamental fish market size reached US$ 5.75 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.31 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during 2023-2028.

What is Ornamental Fish?

Ornamental fish, also known as aquarium fish, are fish species that are kept for decorative purposes in aquariums or ponds. They are popular among hobbyists and aquarists who enjoy the beauty and tranquility of watching fish in a controlled aquatic environment. Ornamental fish come in various sizes, shapes, colors, and patterns, and they exhibit a wide range of behaviors. Some of the most common types of ornamental fish include tropical freshwater fish like guppies, tetras, angelfish, and bettas, as well as marine fish such as clownfish, tangs, and gobies.

Ornamental Fish Market Trends:

The demand for ornamental fish has been steadily growing worldwide. Rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and an increased interest in pets and hobbies have contributed to the growing demand for ornamental fish. Consumers are seeking a wider range of fish species with unique colors, patterns, and characteristics. There has been a surge in the popularity of exotic and rare species, leading to increased availability and breeding efforts. Additionally, environmental concerns and regulations play a significant role in shaping the future of the ornamental fish market, as efforts are made to promote sustainable practices and protect biodiversity.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Aqua-Nautic Specialist Pte Ltd.

bioAquatiX, Imperial Tropicals

Qian Hu Corporation Limited

Sanyo Aquarium (Pte) Ltd.

Sunbeam Aquarium Pte Ltd

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product:

Tropical Freshwater

Temperate

Marine

Breakup by Application:

Household

Commercial

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa, Others)

