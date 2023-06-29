OTA Transmission Platform Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “OTA Transmission Platform Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global OTA transmission platform market size reached US$ 104.9 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 135.0 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during 2023-2028.

Over-the-air (OTA) transmission platform is a wireless system that is extensively used in the transmission and broadcast industry. It broadcasts a wide variety of channels wirelessly over television and radio platforms. It also updates the software across mobile devices and manages subscriber identity module (SIM) cards in them. OTA transmission platform creates wireless data with the help of an internet protocol (IP) system by deploying an advanced error correction system.

OTA Transmission Platform Market Trends:

The global OTA transmission platform market is primarily driven by the increasing trend of online streaming channels and on-demand content services. Nowadays, there has been a growing demand for better picture quality content, especially in 4K and HD drivers. This has increased need to provide better services, enhanced channel presentation, and operations efficiency to consumers, thereby propelling the demand for OTA transmission platforms. In addition to this, the advent of 5G technology coupled with the extensive investment in digitization of existing platforms is fueling market growth. Furthermore, the implementation of advanced transmission standard ATSC 3.0 and various research and development (R&D) activities are also expected to provide positive impact on the market in the near future.

OTA Transmission Platform Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

AirTV L.L.C (DISH DBS Corporation), Channel Master, Encompass, GatesAir Inc., Harmonic Inc., Liveu Inc., Nuvyyo Inc., Powercast Corporation, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., Thales Group and TiVo Corporation (Xperi Holding Corporation).

The report has segmented the market on the basis on component, platform type and end user.

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Services

Breakup by Platform Type:

Television

Radio

Mobile

Streaming Devices

Others

Breakup by End User:

Individual

Commercial

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Information Technology

Education

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

