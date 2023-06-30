Packaging Machinery Market Trends, Analysis, Size, Share, Report 2023-28

The global packaging machinery market size reached US$ 52.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 68.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during 2023-2028.

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Packaging Machinery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global packaging machinery market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

Packaging machinery represents specialized devices that are designed for packing various products and components. They can be of several types, such as filling machines, carton machines, wrapping machines, palletizing machines, cleaning and sterilizing machines, labeling machines, etc. These packaging machinery play an important role in facilitating the packaging of big cartons to small sachets and offer temper resistance and safety of the products. They are used for diverse functions, including filling, sealing, overwrapping, palletizing, cleaning, etc. Consequently, packaging machinery find extensive applications across numerous sectors, such as food and beverages (F&B), cosmetics, personal care, pharmaceutical, chemicals, industrial, agriculture, etc.

Global Packaging Machinery Market Trends:

The escalating demand for packaged food and beverages that offer convenience, especially to the working population, is among the key factors driving the packaging machinery market. In addition to this, the elevating requirement for the equipment in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) segment for improving the shelf-life and appearance of the manufactured goods and their contents and ensure protection against multiple external elements, including biological contamination, physical damage, degradation, and counterfeiting is further stimulating the market growth. Besides this, the rising investments in research and development activities (R&D) for launching advanced automated and semi-automated packaging machinery integrated with high-end robotic technologies are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the expanding need for efficient packaging solutions, which include vacuum packaging, for logistics operations in the e-commerce segment, on account of the shifting consumer preferences toward online shopping across the globe, is expected to bolster the packaging machinery market over the forecasted period.

The development of energy-efficient machines and the escalating uptake of automated packaging machines are creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the rising demand for packaging robots from several end-user industries is bolstering the market. Besides, the growing requirement for flexible and integrated packaging machinery is favoring the market. The development of efficient packaging equipment and vacuum packaging techniques is promoting the end-user industries to adopt solutions for optimal business expansion, thereby augmenting the market growth. The rapid adoption of environmental packaging by industrialized nations is offering lucrative opportunities for market expansion. Additionally, the expanding e-commerce industry worldwide and rapid technological advancements in packaging machinery are providing a boost to the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Bsarry-Wehmiller Companies

GEA Group

Illinois Tool Works

Krones

Robert Bosch GmbH

Adelphi Packaging Machinery

Aetna Group

B&H Labelling Systems

Bosch Packaging Machinery

Bradman Lake Group

CKD Group

Coesia SpA

Fuji Machinery Company

Harland Machine Systems Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by End-Use:

Food

Beverages

Pharmaceutical and Personal Care

Chemicals

Others

Breakup by Machine Type:

Filling Machines

FFS (Form, Fill and Seal) Machines

Cartoning Machines

Palletizing Machines

Labeling Machines

Wrapping Machines

Cleaning & Sterilizing Machines

Others

Breakup by Technology:

General Packaging

Modified Atmosphere Packaging

Vacuum Packaging

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

Global Market

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

