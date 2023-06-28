Pain Management Drugs Market 2023, Growth Rate, Share and Forecast Report By 2028

IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Pain Management Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global pain management drugs market size reached US$ 67.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 85.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% during 2023-2028.

Pain Management Drugs Market Overview:

Pain management drugs refer to medications that are designed to alleviate pain and provide relief to individuals suffering from chronic or acute pain conditions. It includes nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), opioids, antidepressants, anticonvulsants, and topical analgesics. Pain management drugs are widely used to alleviate pain resulting from injuries, surgical procedures, chronic conditions, and cancer. They aid in restoring functionality, allowing individuals to participate in work, social activities, and personal relationships more effectively. Pain management drugs also promote better sleep and enhance the healing process in cases of injury or postoperative recovery.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report at – https://www.imarcgroup.com/pain-management-drugs-market/requestsample

Global Pain Management Drugs Market Trends:

The rising prevalence of chronic pain conditions, such as arthritis, back pain, and neuropathic pain, is one of the factors providing an impetus to the market growth. Pain management drugs provide relief from pain, improving the overall well-being, mood, and ability to engage in daily activities. Additionally, the recent development of abuse-deterrent formulations for opioids that are highly effective and non-addictive is positively influencing the market growth.

Moreover, the implementation of supportive government policies aimed at providing affordable medications and healthcare facilities is contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the increasing focus on personalized medicine and tailored pain management approaches is providing a thrust to market growth. Other factors, including the rising geriatric population, increasing investments in the development of advanced drugs, and growing awareness regarding pain management options, are anticipated to drive market growth.

Top Companies Pain Management Drugs Industry:

Abbott Laboratories, Inc

Pfizer, Inc.

Eli Lilly & Company

Endo International plc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Allergen Inc.

Novartis International AG

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Purdue Pharma L.P.

Do you know more information, Contact to our analyst at– https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1330&flag=C

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Drug Class:

NSAIDs

Anesthetics

Anticonvulsants

Antimigraine Agents

Antidepressants

Opioids

Others

Market Breakup by Indication:

Musculoskeletal Pain

Surgical and Trauma Pain

Cancer Pain

Neuropathic Pain

Migraine Pain

Obstetrical Pain

Fibromyalgia Pain

Burn Pain

Dental/Facial Pain

Pediatric Pain

Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Who we are:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800