Paraformaldehyde Prices, Trends & Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource

Paraformaldehyde (HO(CH2-O)xH- x averaging about 30) with the IUPAC name Polyoxymethylene (POM) is the tiniest polyoxymethylene. This macromolecule appears to be a white to off-white crystalline solid comprising repeating methyleneoxy units originating from the polymerisation of formaldehyde. It has a slightly pungent odour resembling that of formaldehyde.

Request for Real-Time Paraformaldehyde Prices: https://procurementresource.com/resource-center/paraformaldehyde-price-trends/pricerequest

It is combustible but takes time to ignite. Even its dust can form an explosive mix with air. Its molar mass is 90.08 g/mol, and its density is 0.88 g/cm3. Its respective melting, boiling, and flash points are 120-170 °C (lit.), 107.25°C (roughly) and 158 °F. This is a stable compound with no compatibility with organic and strong acids; strong bases and oxidising agents; oxides; strong alkalies, and amines.

Key Details About the Paraformaldehyde Price Trend:

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the Paraformaldehyde price in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.

Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as excel files that can be used offline.

The Paraformaldehyde Price Trend, including India Paraformaldehyde price, USA Paraformaldehyde price, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed-up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.

Industrial Uses Impacting Paraformaldehyde Price Trend:

Paraformaldehyde is used in the production of various products across various industries, which is driving the industry demand. It is mainly used for making disinfectants, bactericides, fungicides, and fumigants for making pure formaldehyde. In the pharmaceutical industry, it is used as an active ingredient in contraceptive cream and clothes, bedding, and wards, among others.

Furthermore, in the organic chemical industry, it finds application as a raw material for producing synthetic resin (such as artificial angle products or melamine resin, artificial ivors, phenol resin and polyacetal resin) as well as adhesives. Also, it is employed in other end-uses, including cell culture; to prepare formalin fixatives for tissues or cells; as a fixative in electron microscopy; and as a fixative etc.

Key Players:

Ercros

Celanese

Merck

Chemanol

News & Recent Development

19th January 2023- In 2022, the paraformaldehyde market price in Shandong was 5,966.67 RMB/ton at the year start, which at the year-end dwindled to 5,400.00 RMB/ton, down by 9.50%. The prices fluctuated throughout the year and fell in the end.

Related Reports:

About Us:

Procurement Resource offers in-depth research on product pricing and market insights for more than 500 chemicals, commodities, and utilities updated daily, weekly, monthly, and annually. It is a cost-effective, one-stop solution for all your market research requirements, irrespective of which part of the value chain you represent.

We have a team of highly experienced analysts who perform comprehensive research to deliver our clients the newest and most up-to-date market reports, cost models, price analysis, benchmarking, and category insights, which help in streamlining the procurement process for our clientele. Our team tracks the prices and production costs of a wide variety of goods and commodities, hence, providing you with the latest and consistent data.

To get real-time facts and insights to help our customers, we work with a varied range of procurement teams across industries. At Procurement Resource, we support our clients, with up-to-date and pioneering practices in the industry, to understand procurement methods, supply chain, and industry trends, so that they can build strategies to achieve maximum growth.

Contact Us:

Company Name: Procurement Resource

Contact Person: Amanda Williams

Email: sales@procurementresource.com

Toll-Free Number: USA & Canada – Phone no: +1 307 363 1045 | UK – Phone no: +44 7537 132103 | Asia-Pacific (APAC) – Phone no: +91 1203185500

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA