Patient Portal Market Outlook, Growth Projection, Future Insights and Forecast 2023-2028

According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Patient Portal Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on patient portal market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global patient portal market size reached US$ 3,362 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7,187 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3% during 2023-2028.

What are patient portal?

A patient portal is a secure online platform that allows patients to access their personal health information, communicate with healthcare providers, and manage various aspects of their healthcare. It is designed to enhance patient engagement, improve communication, and provide convenient access to medical information and services. Patient portals provide secure access to patients’ personal health information, including medical history, lab results, medications, and allergies. In a patient portal, patients register by providing personal information and authenticate themselves with unique usernames and passwords to securely access their health records. Additionally, they also offer communication tools for direct interaction with healthcare providers, appointment management, prescription requests, health education resources, and mobile accessibility.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the patient portal industry?

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing focus on patient-centric care and the need for improved communication between healthcare providers and patients. In line with this, the growing adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) by healthcare organizations is propelling the demand for patient portals. Moreover, the rising integration of patient portals with EHR systems for facilitating seamless data exchange and care coordination for personalized care is acting as another growth-inducing factor for the market. Another driving factor for the market is the increasing focus on healthcare cost containment and enhancing revenue cycle management, which is resulting in a higher product uptake in healthcare facilities. Moreover, the shift towards value-based care and population health management is influencing the adoption of patient portals. The demand for patient portals is further driven by the implementation of favorable regulatory requirements and incentives by government bodies of several countries. Additionally, the growing focus on data security and privacy in healthcare is leading to a higher usage of patient portals.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Athenahealth Inc.

Bridge Patient Portal Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Chetu Inc.

CureMD Healthcare

Eclinicalworks LLC

General Electric Company

Greenway Health LLC

Intelichart LLC

McKesson Corporation

Nextgen Healthcare Inc

Patient Portal Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, portal, deployment mode and end user.

Breakup by Portal:

Integrated Patient Portal

Standalone Patient Portal

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Pharmacies

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

