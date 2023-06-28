Personal Protective Equipment Market Statistical Analysis, Share, Research Methodologies, Report 2023-2028

The global personal protective equipment market size reached US$ 69.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 115.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% during 2023-2028.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Personal Protective Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global personal protective equipment market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

Personal protective equipment, or PPE, represent various wearable gears that are generally utilized in high-risk settings for minimizing the chances of contracting infections and other occupational hazards. They can be categorized into head, eye, and face protection, respiratory protection, hand and arm protection, fall protection, protective footwear, hearing protection, etc. Personal protective equipment are manufactured utilizing several types of hard plastics, laminates, and nonwoven materials. They offer maximum protection against accidents and chemicals and block the transmission of contaminants. As a result, personal protective equipment find widespread applications across numerous sectors, such as oil and gas, construction, chemical, manufacturing, healthcare, etc.

Report Metric:

Base Year of Estimation: 2022 Historical Data: 2017-2022 Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Global Personal Protective Equipment Market Trends:

The expanding industrialization and the growing construction activities across the globe are primarily driving the personal protective equipment market. In addition to this, the escalating awareness about personal and occupational safety among workers and employers for ensuring workplace efficiency is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the rising demand for the product from healthcare establishments, on account of the elevating incidences of viral infections and pathogen transmissions among medical workers, is also positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the inflating investments by leading manufacturers on research and development (R&D) activities to innovate smart wearables with sensors that can efficiently identify patterns and the presence of unsafe elements in mines or an oil rig are further augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing usage of biodegradable and recyclable materials to manufacture these products is expected to bolster the personal protective equipment market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Honeywell International Inc.

E I Dupont De Nemours and Co.

3M Co.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Ansell Limited

MSA Safety Inc.

Lakeland Industries, Inc.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.

Sioen Industries NV

Radians, Inc.

COFRA Holding AG

Avon Rubber P.L.C.

Uvex Safety Group

National Safety Apparel

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Manufacturing

Construction

Oil and Gas

Healthcare

Other

Breakup by Equipment Type:

Head, Eye and Face Protection

Hearing Protection

Protective Clothing

Respiratory Protection

Hand Protection

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

Global Market

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

