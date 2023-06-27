Pharmacy Benefit Management Market 2023, Industry Overview Report and Forecast By 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Pharmacy Benefit Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global pharmacy benefit management market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.65% during 2023-2028.

Pharmacy Benefit Management Market Overview:

Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) is a third-party administrator service that manages prescription drug programs for health insurance companies, self-insured companies, and government programs such as Medicaid and Medicare. PBMs negotiate discounts and rebates with drug manufacturers, create formularies that specify which drugs are covered, and process claims for prescription drugs. They also provide clinical support services, such as medication therapy management, to help ensure patients use their medications safely and effectively. They play a critical role in controlling healthcare costs by promoting cost-effective medications, reducing waste and fraud, and improving patient health outcomes.

Pharmacy Benefit Management Industry Demand:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for cost-effective drug solutions. In line with this, the rising healthcare expenditure is significantly contributing to the market. Furthermore, the growing number of chronic diseases and expanding geriatric population are positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the escalating healthcare awareness among patients is catalyzing the market.

Moreover, the technological advancements in healthcare technology are propelling the growth of the pharmacy benefit management market, as PBMs are using technology to provide innovative solutions to patients and healthcare providers. Besides, the favorable government initiatives and regulations are offering numerous opportunities for the market as PBMs help in managing prescription drug programs for government programs. Additionally, the increasing demand for specialty drugs and rising focus on patient-centric care are providing a boost to the market.

Top Pharmacy Benefit Management Companies:

Aetna, Inc.

Centene Corporation

Cigna Corporation

CVS Health Corporation

Express Scripts Holding Company

Magellan Health, Inc.

Medimpact Healthcare Systems, Inc.

Optumrx, Inc.

Prime Therapeutics LLC

ProCare Rx

SS&c Technologies, Inc

Key Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Service, Business Model and End Use.

Breakup by Service:

Specialty Pharmacy Services

Drug Formulary Management

Retail Pharmacy Services

Benefit Plan Design and Consultation

Disease Management Services

Others

Breakup by Business Model:

Health Insurance Management

Standalone PBMs

Retail Pharmacy

Breakup by End Use:

Federal

Commercial

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

