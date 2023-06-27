Physiotherapy Equipment Market Size, Share, Demand and Business Growth Report 2023-2028

How Big is the Physiotherapy Equipment Market ? :

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Physiotherapy Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global physiotherapy equipment market size reached US$ 17.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 25.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during 2023-2028.

What are Physiotherapy Equipment ? :

Physiotherapy equipment refers to a range of specialized devices and tools used in the field of physiotherapy to aid in the assessment, treatment, and rehabilitation of patients. They are designed to assist physiotherapists in delivering effective therapies and improving patient outcomes. They include a wide array of devices, including therapeutic exercise machines, electrotherapy devices, heat and cold therapy equipment, traction devices, and assistive devices for mobility. These equipment are essential in providing targeted treatments for various musculoskeletal, neurological, and respiratory conditions, aiming to alleviate pain, improve mobility, restore function, and enhance overall well-being.

Who are the key Players Operating in the Industry ? :

DJO Global, Inc.

EMS Physio Ltd.

ENRAF-NONIUS B.V.

BTL Industries, Inc.

Zynex Inc.

ITO Co. Ltd.

Mectronic Medicale S.r.l.

Whitehall Manufacturing (Morris Group International, Inc.)

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Physiotherapy Equipment Industry ? :

The global physiotherapy equipment market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and conditions such as orthopedic disorders, neurological disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and respiratory ailments. These conditions often require specialized physiotherapy interventions, creating a demand for advanced equipment. Additionally, the rising aging population represent another major growth-inducing factor as older adults often require physiotherapy interventions for conditions related to aging, such as mobility issues, balance problems, joint disorders, and chronic pain management. Besides, the increasing incidences of sports injuries and accidents is contributing to the market growth.

Athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and sports teams require specialized equipment for injury prevention, performance enhancement, and post-injury rehabilitation. Moreover, various technological advancements such as robotics, virtual reality, and wearable devices have enabled physiotherapists to deliver personalized treatments and monitor patient progress more accurately. These technological developments have improved treatment outcomes, thus promoting the adoption of physiotherapy equipment globally. Furthermore, the rising healthcare expenditure, both in developed and developing economies is also creating a favorable market outlook across the globe.

What is Included in Market Segmentation ? :

Product Insights:

Equipment Electrotherapy Equipment Ultrasound Equipment Exercise Therapy Equipment Cryotherapy Equipment Combination Therapy Equipment Others

Accessories

Application Insights:

Musculoskeletal

Neurological

Cardiovascular and Pulmonary

Pediatric

Gynecological

Others

End-User Insights:

Hospitals

Rehabilitation Centers/Clinics

Homes

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

