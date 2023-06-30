Pico Projectors Market Trends, Analysis, Size, Share, Report 2023-28

The global pico projectors market size reached US$ 3.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.21% during 2023-2028.

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Pico Projectors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global pico projectors market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

Pico projectors, or handheld or pocket projectors, are small portable devices that can project images and videos onto a flat surface. These projectors are typically small enough to fit in the palm and are designed for use with mobile devices like smartphones, tablets, and laptops. Pico projectors use LED or laser technology to produce high-quality images and can be used for various applications such as business presentations, home entertainment, and education. They are lightweight, easy to carry, and offer a convenient and affordable alternative to traditional projectors for on-the-go presentations or entertainment.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for portable and lightweight display devices used for business and personal purposes. In line with this, the rising demand for these devices in the education and entertainment industries worldwide is significantly contributing to market growth. Furthermore, the key companies are investing in research and development activities to expand their product portfolios and meet the growing demand for pico projectors in various applications.

Apart from this, the escalating demand for consumer electronics and inflating disposable incomes of individuals are catalyzing product sales. Moreover, the rapid adoption of Digital Light Processing or (DLP) technology is expected to create a positive outlook for the market. Besides, the rising preference for pico projectors over standard commercial projectors is offering lucrative opportunities for the market players.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Lenovo Group Limited

Aaxa Technologies Inc.

Texas Instruments

Acer Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

Microvision Inc.

Sony Corporation

ZTE Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

RIF6 LLC

Celluon Inc.

Cremotech Co Ltd.

Global Aiptek Corporation

Miroir USA

Optoma Technology Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Technology:

Digital Light Processing (DLP)

Laser Beam Steering

Holographic Laser Projection

Liquid Crystal on Silicon

Breakup by Product Type:

Embedded

Non-Embedded

Breakup by Component:

Light Source

Illumination System

Projector Lens

Others

Breakup by Specification:

Brightness 0-50 Lumens 50-100 Lumens 100-150 Lumens >150 Lumens

Power Source In-Built Battery Non-Battery



Breakup by Compatibility:

Laptop/Desktop

Smartphones

Digital Camera

Portable Media Players

Others

Breakup by Application:

Consumer Electronics

Business & Education

Retail

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

