Pilates & Yoga Studios Market Size, Share, Industry Overview, Trends, Future Scope and Business Opportunities 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Pilates & Yoga Studios Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global Pilates & yoga studios market size reached US$ 150.86 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 276.77 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.10% during 2023-2028.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pilates-yoga-studios-market/requestsample

What are Pilates & Yoga Studios?

A Pilates and yoga studio refers to a place where people can come to practice Pilates and yoga, which helps consumers relieve stress and improve their overall sense of well-being. Pilates and yoga are different exercise styles, with Pilates focusing on core strength while yoga promotes overall body wellness. Pilates and yoga studios offer personal training sessions, group workouts, and even virtual lessons with instructors to motivate and coach users in achieving their fitness goals. These studios also sell numerous types of merchandise, including clothing, mats, and several accessories, that are used in yoga and Pilates activity.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the Pilates & Yoga Studios industry?

The increasing awareness among the masses regarding health and fitness, particularly the young population, on account of the growing prevalence of sedentary lifestyles and various health disorders, such as diabetes and obesity, is primarily driving the Pilates & yoga studios market. Furthermore, the increasing investments in innovative promotional and marketing strategies, including online and offline advertising and celebrity endorsements, are resulting in a higher number of Pilates and yoga studio memberships, which is also augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, the emerging trend of corporates providing yoga and contemplation sessions to their employees as part of their pleasant gathering exercises is positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the launch of favorable initiatives by government bodies across several countries promoting healthy lifestyles and the practice of exercise and yoga is further bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the introduction of innovative activities and celebrity-specific exercise plans is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the inflating disposable income levels of the masses, growing urbanization, and the expanding fitness community are expected to drive the Pilates & yoga studios market in the coming years.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Authentic Pilates Ltd.

Balance Pilates

Core Pilates & Yoga

Everyday Club Pty Ltd.

Fitness Firm Yoga and Pilates Studio

Fitness Unlimited

Flex Studios Inc.

Harmony Yoga Pilates Studio

Innerstellar Pilates & Yoga Studio

Longevita Pilates & Yoga Studio

M Pilates and Yoga NJ

Pilates Plus Online

Pilates Unlimited

Studio A Pilates & Yoga

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Activity Type:

Yoga Classes

Pilates Classes

Pilates and Yoga Accreditation Training

Merchandise Sale

Breakup by Application:

Small Scale

Medium Scale

Massive

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group/mycompany/

Browse More Related Reports: