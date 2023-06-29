Pink Himalayan Salt Market Share, Sales Analysis, Top Players, Report 2023-2028

How big is the pink himalayan salt market:

The global pink himalayan salt market size reached US$ 226.0 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 265.7 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7% during 2023-2028.

what is pink himalayan salt?

Himalayan pink salt represents a natural and pink-hued variant of salt that contains extra minerals and nutrients than its regular counterparts. It is free from chemicals and enriches the body with magnesium, calcium, zinc, iron, potassium, etc., that aid in maintaining electrolytes and boosting immunity. Pink Himalayan salt helps in cleansing the respiratory system and provides relief from asthma, hay fever, sinus infections, allergies, etc. In addition to this, it assists in facilitating weight loss, solving digestive problems, preventing gas accumulation, etc., by promoting acid-alkaline balance. Moderate consumption of this salt improves serotonin levels, reduces stress, encourages sound sleep, boosts energy, relieves depression, etc. As a result, it is extensively used in the food and beverage (F&B) sector for seasoning, cooking, and preserving food products.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the Pink Himalayan Salt industry:

The growing prevalence of chronic medical disorders, including obesity, diabetes, asthma, etc., is among the key factors stimulating the pink Himalayan salt market. Moreover, the rising consumer awareness towards the health benefits of pink salt over regular table salt is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the escalating demand for salt with low sodium content is positively influencing the global market. Furthermore, the increasing number of spas and the emerging trend of salt therapy are bolstering the adoption of pink Himalayan salt as it cures skin allergies and lifestyle diseases, which is propelling the market growth. Apart from this, it is also utilized for non-dietary purposes, including formulating bath salts and salt lamps. Additionally, the expanding e-commerce sector that provides doorstep delivery, exciting deals and discounts, online payment methods, easy availability of products, etc., is anticipated to fuel the pink Himalayan salt market over the forecasted period.

Who are the Key Players Pink Himalayan Salt Market?

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.

Evolution Salt Co.

Frontier Co-Op

Himalayan Salt Company

McCormick & Company Inc.

Natierra Superfoods

Naturo Healthplus

Premier Foods plc

Saltan Ltd.

San Francisco Salt Company and Urban Platter.

What is included in market segmentation?

Breakup by Type:

Iodized

Unionized

Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverages

Salt Lamps

Bath Salts

Gourmet Salts

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

By Geography:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

