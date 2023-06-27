Pistachio Production Cost Analysis Report, Manufacturing Process

The latest report titled “Pistachio Production Cost” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of Pistachio.

Procurement Resource study is based on the latest prices and other economic data available. It also offers additional analysis of the report with detailed breakdown of all cost components (capital investment details, production cost details, economics for another plant location, dynamic cost model). In addition, the report incorporates the production process with detailed process and material flow, capital investment, operating costs along with financial expenses and depreciation charges.

Procurement Resource’s detailed report describes the stepwise consumption of material and utilities along with a detailed process flow diagram. Furthermore, the study assesses the latest developments within the industry that might influence Pistachio production cost, looking into capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Procurement Resource Assessment of Pistachio Production Process:

Pistachio Production From Cultivation, Drying, Storing and Packaging: This report provides the thorough economics of Pistachio industrial production across Pistachio manufacturing plants from harvesting, drying, storing and packaging. At the beginning of the process, the proper and regular irrigation of the plants takes place, after which fertilization, pruning, and proper pest control are done. After being fully developed, the pistachios are collected from the trees by shaking. Following the removal of unwanted nuts, on the basis of split shell or high moisture content, all the nuts get sent in a convective dryer for drying, after which the nuts are stored in dry air (or with nitrogen at lower temperatures) for about 6-12 months after which they are packed.

Product Definition:

Pistachio is a native nut from Central Asia and the Middle East, mainly produced in countries like Iran, Turkey, and the United States. The nut, upon ripeness, appears to be encased in a hard, beige-coloured shell which has to be cracked up to get the pale-green kernel inside that has a creamy, buttery flavour and a somewhat crunchy texture. The nuts have a rich and somewhat nutty and sweet flavour, making them popular for cooking and baking applications. The nuts are rich in nutrients like protein, fibre, healthy fats, and several vitamins and minerals.

Market Drivers:

The market for Pistachio is being driven by the nut’s various uses besides its use in cooking. It is used in a biomass conversion process where its shells are turned into biofuels such as ethanol. The outer layer of the pistachio shell is employed as feed for livestock and other animals. The nuts and their oil have undergone research to disclose possible health benefits, like reducing inflammation and improving heart health. Hence, they are, at times, added to medicinal and nutritional supplements.

In the cosmetics industry, the nut’s hydrating and skin-nourishing properties make it ideal for use in lotions, creams, and soaps, further driving its market demand. Also, the shells of Pistachios are used for making a natural green dye for textiles and other materials, which in turn boosts the market expansion.

