Plant-Based Meat Market 2023, Industry Overview Report and Forecast By 2028

IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Plant-Based Meat Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global plant-based meat market size reached US$ 10.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 42.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 25.64% during 2023-2028.

Plant-Based Meat Market Overview:

Plant-based meat refers to a category of food products that are formulated using plant-based ingredients to mimic the taste, texture, and appearance of conventional meat. It is generally prepared by mixing plant protein isolates, vegetable extracts, and edible oils and added with coloring agents to attain flavor and texture, similar to animal meat. It is fortified with protein that helps promote health, is low in calories, and is weight friendly. It requires less agricultural land and water and produces lower levels of greenhouse gases than animal products. Besides this, as it is less expensive and better for gut health, the demand for plant-based meat is accelerating across the globe.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report at – https://www.imarcgroup.com/plant-based-meat-market/requestsample

Top Manufacturers in Plant-Based Meat Industry:

Amy’s Kitchen, Inc.

Beyond Meat

Boca Foods Company (Kraft Foods, Inc.)

Garden Protein International (Conagra Brands, Inc.)

Impossible Foods, Inc.

Maple Leaf Foods

MorningStar Farms (Kellogg Na Co.)

Quorn Foods

The Vegetarian Butcher

Vbites Food Limited

Global Plant-Based Meat Market Trends:

The rising consumer demand for sustainable and ethical food choices represents one of the key factors driving the global plant-based meat market. In addition, growing environmental concerns about the environmental impact of traditional meat production, including deforestation, water usage, and greenhouse gas emissions are escalating the demand for alternative protein sources that have a lower ecological footprint. Plant-based meat products offer a compelling solution by reducing the reliance on animal agriculture and providing a more sustainable way to meet protein needs.

Furthermore, health-conscious consumers are increasingly consuming plant-based diets due to the perceived health benefits associated with reducing meat consumption. Plant-based meat offers a cholesterol-free and lower saturated fat alternative to conventional meat and improves their cardiovascular health and overall well-being. This shift towards healthier eating habits is driving the demand for plant-based meat products.

Moreover, venture capital firms and major food companies are investing heavily in plant-based meat startups and expanding their product portfolios to include plant-based alternatives. This surge of investment is accelerating product development, improving the taste and texture of plant-based meat, and increasing its availability in mainstream retail outlets and food service establishments.

Do you know more information, Contact to our analyst at: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2198&flag=C

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Burger Patties

Sausages

Nuggets and Strips

Ground Meat

Meatballs

Others

Breakup by Source:

Soy

Wheat

Peas

Others

Breakup by Meat Type:

Chicken

Beef

Pork

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Restaurants and Catering Industry

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience and Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Who we are:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-080