Plant-based Seafood Market 2023, Growth Rate, Share and Forecast Report By 2028

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Plant-based Seafood Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” finds that The global plant-based seafood market size reached US$ 62.7 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 308.3 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 29.3% during 2023-2028.

Plant-based Seafood Market Overview:

Plant-based seafood refers to food products that are designed to imitate the taste, texture, and appearance of traditional seafood but are made entirely from plant-based ingredients. It is created using a combination of plant proteins, such as soy, peas, or wheat, and other ingredients to replicate the flavors and textures associated with seafood. It offers an alternative to conventional seafood options, particularly for those following vegetarian, vegan, or flexitarian diets. It aims to provide a sustainable and environmentally friendly choice by reducing the reliance on traditional fishing practices and mitigating their negative impacts. It is commercially available in various forms, including plant-based fish fillets, shrimp, crab cakes, fish sticks, and seafood analogs for use in sushi or ceviche.

Global Plant-based Seafood Market Trends:

At present, the increasing demand for sustainable food alternatives due to the growing environmental concerns, including overfishing, habitat destruction, and water pollution, represents one of the crucial factors positively influencing the market. Besides this, the rising health consciousness among the masses to prevent the occurrence of various chronic diseases, such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular complications, is contributing to the growth of the market. In addition, the growing popularity of veganism among millennials is offering a favorable market outlook.

Apart from this, the rising awareness about the harmful aspects of saturated fat, cholesterol, and mercury present in traditional seafood is supporting the growth of the market. Additionally, the increasing investments in research activities to manufacture various innovative plant-based seafood, along with the adoption of advanced protein technologies to enhance the taste and texture of products, is strengthening the growth of the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Fish Products

Prawn & Shrimp Products

Crab Products

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

