Plastic Surgery Instruments Market 2023 | Industry Share, Size, Trends and Forecast 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Plastic Surgery Instruments Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global plastic surgery instruments market size reached US$ 921.2 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,413.9 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during 2023-2028.

Plastic surgery instruments refer to various medical devices utilized for reconstructing or repairing different parts of the body by transferring tissues for cosmetic reasons or treating injuries. They are manufactured from stainless steel, titanium, carbon steel, and aluminum and are thoroughly sterilized before and after use. They comprise awls, chisels, curettes, gouges, pilers, osteotomes, rasps, and mallets. They assist surgeons in opening soft tissues, removing bones, and dissecting any lesions. They also help access the insides of various organs and handle different delicate structures. Furthermore, as they are durable, rust-proof, and seamless, the demand for plastic surgery instruments is increasing around the world.

Plastic Surgery Instruments Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the rising demand for plastic surgery instruments due to the growing utilization of plastic surgery for enhancing the facial and body features of individuals represents one of the primary factors influencing the market positively. Besides this, the growing number of hospitals, nursing homes, and clinics, along with increasing advancements in surgical procedures to provide quality healthcare services to patients, is offering a favorable market outlook. In addition, the rising awareness among the masses about the benefits of plastic surgery is supporting the growth of the market. Apart from this, the increasing adoption of minimally invasive (MI) surgical procedures to reduce the duration of hospital stays and cause minimal scarring is bolstering the growth of the market.

Plastic Surgery Instruments Market Report 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Anthony Products Inc.

Braun Melsungen Aktiengesellschaft (B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG)

Blink Medical

BMT Medizintechnik GmbH

Bolton Surgical Ltd.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

Sklar Corporation

Tekno-Medical Optik-Chirurgie GmbH

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

The report has segmented the market based on type, procedure and end user.

Breakup by Type:

Handheld Instruments

Forceps

Scissors

Needle Holders

Retractors

Others

Electrosurgical Instruments

Bipolar Instruments

Monopolar Instruments

Others

Breakup by Procedure:

Cosmetic Surgery

Breast Procedures

Face and Head Cosmetic Procedures

Body and Extremities Cosmetic Procedures

Reconstructive Surgery

Breast Reconstruction Surgery

Congenital Deformity Correction

Tumor Removal

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

