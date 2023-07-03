Plumbing Fixtures Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth & Forecast 2023-2028

Plumbing fixtures represent several exchangeable devices attached to a system of pipes that carry water throughout a building. They are generally manufactured by using smooth, non-absorbent, non-corrosive, and anti-microbial materials, which allow easy cleaning. Some of the commonly available plumbing fixtures include toilets, sinks, urinals, faucets, showers, bathtubs, water closets, washbasins, flushing cisterns, etc. They are installed in the drainage systems of the kitchens, washrooms, bathrooms, etc., of commercial facilities, hospitals, schools, houses, etc.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/plumbing-fixtures-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The growing frequency of renovation activities of existing buildings and the escalating demand for luxury homes, on account of the inflating disposable incomes of consumers and the elevating levels of urbanization, are primarily driving the plumbing fixtures market. Additionally, the rising investments by government bodies across countries in infrastructural development are further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the widespread adoption of bathtubs, showers, and other plumbing fixtures by various non-residential buildings, such as hotels, gyms, spa resorts, etc., to enhance customer satisfaction is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the increasing need for medical treatment and physical medicines is augmenting the utilization of plumbing fixtures in rehabilitation centers for therapeutic purposes, which is also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the introduction of eco-friendly plumbing solutions that minimize the carbon footprint, save costs, provide superior performance, reduce the wastage of water and energy, etc., is anticipated to fuel the plumbing fixtures market over the forecasted period.

Report Metric

Historical: 2017-2022

Base Year: 2022

Forecast Year: 2023-2028

Global Plumbing Fixtures Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Bradley Corporation, Elkay Manufacturing Company, Globe Union Industrial Corp., Hansgrohe SE (Masco Corporation), Kohler Co., LIXIL Corporation, MAAX Bath Inc. (American Bath Group), Moen Incorporated (Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.), Roca Sanitario S.A. and Toto Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on product, location, application, distribution channel and end user.

Breakup by Product:

Bathtub

Sinks

Toilets

Showers

Faucets and Taps

Drains

Others

Breakup by Location:

Bathroom

Kitchen

Others

Breakup by Application:

New Construction

Repair and Renovation

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by End User:

Residential

Commercial

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Ask an Analyst : https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4233&flag=C

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization