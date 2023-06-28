Polybutadiene Rubber Market Share, Size, Trends and Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Polybutadiene Rubber Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028″, the global polybutadiene rubber market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.65% during 2023-2028.

Polybutadiene rubber refers to an elastomeric artificial rubber manufactured through the coordination or anionic polymerization of butadiene monomers. It is commonly available in liquid and solid variants. Polybutadiene rubber is blended with styrene-butadiene rubber and natural rubber for the production of tires, tire carcasses, under-treads, sidewalls, conveyor belts, automotive components, sportswear, etc. It exhibits various favorable properties, including reduced vinyl content, high elasticity, resistance to abrasion and low temperatures, resilience, etc. Polybutadiene rubber is used as an additive to improve the impact resistance and toughness of rubber-based products. As a result, it finds widespread applications for industrial rubber manufacturing and polymer modification.

Polybutadiene Rubber Market Trends:

Substantial growth in the automotive industry across the globe is driving the polybutadiene rubber market. This rubber is extensively utilized in the production of high-quality components in semi utility vehicles (SUVs) and luxury vehicles to provide enhanced comfort to the user. Furthermore, the rising demand for advanced rubbers and chemical-resistant materials is bolstering the growth of the market. Liquid polybutadiene rubber is used in the manufacturing of elastomers, belts, shoes, hoses, rubber bands, coatings, adhesives, etc. Besides this, numerous product innovations, such as the utilization of bio feedstock for the production of synthetic rubber, are fueling the product demand. Other variables, such as rising expenditure capacities and rising levels of industrialization, are expected to boost market expansion in the approaching years.

Request a Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/polybutadiene-rubber-market/requestsample

Global Polybutadiene Rubber Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Evonik Industries AG, JSR Corporation, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Lanxess AG, LG Chem Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Nippon Soda Co. Ltd., Reliance Industries Limited, Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Synthomer plc, Synthos (FTF Galleon S.A.), The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and UBE Industries Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product, distribution channel and application.

Breakup by Product:

High Cis

Low Cis

High Trans

High Vinyl

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by Application:

Tire Manufacturing

Polymer Modification

Industrial Rubber Manufacturing

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Ask an Analyst : https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=129&flag=C

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800