Portable Medical and Healthcare Devices Market Outlook, Growth, Industry Demand and Forecast 2023-2028

IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Portable Medical and Healthcare Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global portable medical and healthcare devices market size reached US$ 85.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 218.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9% during 2023-2028.

Portable medical and healthcare devices are innovative technological solutions that have revolutionized the healthcare industry by enabling medical professionals and individuals to monitor and manage their health conveniently and efficiently. These devices are designed to be compact, lightweight, and user-friendly, allowing for easy portability and use both in clinical settings and at home. They encompass a wide range of products, including wearable devices, handheld monitors, point-of-care diagnostic devices, and mobile health applications. They provide real-time health monitoring, allowing for continuous and remote tracking of vital signs, such as heart rate, blood pressure, glucose levels, and oxygen saturation. This enables early detection of health issues, timely interventions, and personalized healthcare management. These devices also promote patient engagement and empowerment by enabling individuals to take an active role in their health and well-being.

Market Growth and Demand:

The global portable medical and healthcare devices market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and respiratory disorders. In addition, the rising geriatric population, coupled with the growing preference for home-based healthcare solutions is accelerating adoption of portable devices. Moreover, advancements in technology, including miniaturization, wireless connectivity, and sensor technology, have led to the development of highly efficient and accurate portable medical and healthcare devices. These devices offer seamless integration with smartphones and other digital platforms, enabling data sharing, analysis, and remote consultations with healthcare professionals.

Furthermore, the increasing focus on cost-effective healthcare solutions and the need to reduce hospital readmissions and healthcare expenditures represent another major growth-inducing factor. Portable medical and healthcare devices empower patients to monitor their health proactively, leading to early intervention and preventing costly hospital visits. Besides, the growing emphasis on telemedicine and remote patient monitoring has escalated the demand for portable devices that facilitate virtual consultations and enable healthcare professionals to deliver care beyond traditional healthcare settings.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Device Type:

Segmentation by Device Type:

Medical monitoring devices

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices

Foetal Monitoring Devices

Neuromonitoring Devices

Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

Anaesthesia Monitoring Devices

Wearable health and fitness devices

Smart Wrist-Wearables

Smart Garments

Chest Straps

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

