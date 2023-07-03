Power Rental Market Growth, Competitive Analysis, Statistics and Outlook 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled “Power Rental Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global power rental market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How Big is the Power Rental Market?

The global power rental market size reached US$ 19.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 28.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.74% during 2023-2028.

What is Power Rental?

Power rental services offer temporary electricity supply for construction purposes, mine excavation projects, oil and gas exploration activities, etc. Some of the most common types of power rental solutions available are welding generators, diesel or gas generators, mobile lighting towers, distribution boards, and cables. These solutions offer reliability, flexibility, speed, and cost-effectiveness to businesses for coping with brief shortages of power. Owing to these benefits, power rental services find extensive applications across diverse industries, such as construction, mining, oil & gas, etc.

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Power Rental Industry?

The escalating demand for continuous and uninterrupted power supply for various critical application areas, including data centers, nuclear power plants, hospitals, fire stations, etc., is currently driving the market for power rentals. Furthermore, the introduction of several favorable government initiatives to expand airport and metro networks, along with the growing construction of retail infrastructures, is also catalyzing the demand for power rental solutions. Various other factors, including the increasing adoption of natural gas-based power generators and the rising utilization of renewable energy as an alternative source of power to minimize carbon emissions, are projected to further bolster the demand for power rental services across the globe in the coming years.

What is Included in Market Segmentation?

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market, with some of the key players.

Aggreko Plc

Caterpillar, Inc.

Atlas Copco Group

Cummins, Inc.

United Rentals, Inc.

HIMOINSA S.L.

Horizon Acquisition (Horizon Power Systems)

The Hertz Corporation

Generac Power Systems

Wacker Neuson SE

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Speedy Hire Plc

Smart Energy Solutions (SES)

SoEnergy International, Inc.

The report has categorized the market based on equipment type, fuel type, power rating, application, end use industry and region.

Breakup by Equipment Type:

Generator

Transformer

Load Bank

Others

Based on Fuel Type:

Diesel

Natural Gas

Others

Analysed by Power Rating:

Up to 50 kW

51 –500 kW

501 –2,500 kW

Above 2,500 kW

Breakup by Application:

Peak Shaving

Standby Power

Base Load/Continuous Power

Based on End Use Industry:

Utilities

Oil & Gas

Events

Construction

Mining

Data Centers

Others

Regional Insights:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)

Key Highlights of The Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

