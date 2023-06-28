Precision Agriculture Market 2023: Industry Outlook, Drivers, Global Analysis and Forecast by 2028

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, entitled “Precision Agriculture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on precision agriculture market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global precision agriculture market size reached US$ 7.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 15.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% during 2023-2028.

What are precision agriculture?

Precision agriculture, also called site-specific crop management (SSCM), represents an approach to farm management that generally enables farmers to produce more food in a cost-effective manner. It generally consists of advanced technologies, such as geographical information system (GIS), remote sensing (RS), a global positioning system (GPS), variable rate technology (VRT), etc. Precision agriculture generally relies on software, specialized equipment, and information technology (IT) services to offer real-time data regarding the condition of the ambient air and crops, soil, labor costs, availability of equipment, local weather predictions, etc. It enables farmers to know about crop rotation, precise planting times, harvesting times, etc. Precision agriculture aids in decreasing the overall usage of pesticides, water, herbicides, fertilizers, etc. It also helps in enhancing the productivity, profitability, quality, and sustainability of the crops. It minimizes production costs and labor inputs. Consequently, precision agriculture is gaining extensive traction across countries.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the precision agriculture industry?

The growing utilization of smartphones with the ease of internet facilities is primarily driving the precision agriculture market. Additionally, the launch of several favorable policies by government bodies to promote sustainable development is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the rising utilization of low power wide area (LPWA), Wi-Fi services, and wireless sensor technologies for enhancing agricultural output is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the increasing integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with precision agriculture for improving yield and avoiding the negative impacts of climate change is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of site-specific crop management, as it minimizes reducing costs, is also propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the development of several devices and systems, such as sensing and monitoring devices, is projected to fuel the precision agriculture market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Agribotix

Bayer CropScience AG

Case IH Agriculture

ClearAg Operations

Conservis Corporation

Deere & Company

Farmers Edge Inc.

Fairport Farm Software

Fuse Technologies

Granular AG

Grownetics Inc.

IBM

MapShots Inc.

Raven Industries

SST Software

Precision Agriculture Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, technology, type, component and application.

Breakup by Technology:

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)/Global Positioning System (GPS)

Geographic Information System (GIS)

Remote Sensing

Variable Rate Technology (VRT)

Others

Breakup by Type:

Automation and Control Systems

Sensing and Monitoring Devices

Farm Management Systems

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Breakup by Application:

Yield Monitoring

Crop Scouting

Mapping

Soil Monitoring

Precision Irrigation

Others

Regional Insights:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

