Predictive Analytics Market Share, Trends Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2023-2028

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Predictive Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The global predictive analytics market size reached US$ 12.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 42.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9% during 2023-2028.

Predictive analytics is an advanced analytical tool that predicts the likelihood of future events by analyzing current and historical data. It utilizes various statistical techniques to analyze data, such as machine learning (ML), data mining, artificial intelligence (AI), and big data. Predictive analytics help organizations in reducing financial risks, improving marketing campaigns, detecting frauds, providing a better customer experience, and enhancing business efficiency. Consequently, it is witnessing huge adoption across the telecom, healthcare, IT, retail, manufacturing, transportation, government, energy, media, and entertainment industries.

Request For a Free PDF Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/predictive-analytics-market/requestsample

Predictive Analytics Market Trends:

The rising demand for predictive insights to enhance decision-making in real-time and deploy robust business strategies is primarily driving the market growth. This is further supported by rapid industrial automation and the advent of advanced technologies, which, in turn, have surged the adoption of the solution. Additionally, the significant expansion of the e-commerce sector has escalated the demand for predictive analysis to deploy supply chain analytics on a real-time basis, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the shifting inclination of online retailers toward customer analytics solutions and the increasing deployment of cloud-based predictive solutions are propelling the market growth. Besides this, the rising digitalization across the baking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector to enhance the regulatory compliance processes, such as capital planning and insurance risk management, is providing an impetus to the market growth.

Buy This Report Now: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=2746&method=1

Note: In this report you will get detailed analysis of the market, growth analysis graphs, historical period analysis, forecast period analysis, major market segmentation, top leading key players of the market, table of content, list of figures, and list of tables.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players.

International Business Machines Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)

NTT Data Corporation (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone CORPORATION)

Tableau Software LLC (Salesforce.com.Inc)

Tibco Software Inc.

RapidMiner Inc.

Altair Engineering Inc

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has categorized the market based on business function, solution, service, deployment, organization size and end use industry.

Breakup by Business Function:

Marketing

Sales

Finance

Human Resource

Operations

Others

Breakup by Solution:

Customer Analytics

Financial Analytics

Marketing and Sales Analytics

Network Analytics

Risk Analytics

Supply Chain Analytics

Web and Social Media Analytics

Operations Management

Workforce Management

Others

Breakup by Service:

Deployment/Installation

Training and Consulting

Support and Maintenance

Breakup by Deployment:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Telecommunication and IT

Retail and E-Commerce

Healthcare and Life Science

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Energy and Utility

Transport and Logistics

Media and Entertainment

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2746&flag=C

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

https://www.marketreport.us/agricultural-robots-market-trends-size-growth-factors-and-analysis-2023-2028/

https://yietnam.com/read-blog/79613_agricultural-robots-market-share-key-players-opportunity-and-forecast-2023-2028.html

https://paperpage.in/blogs/197967/Pharmacy-Automation-Market-Growth-Scope-Trends-Analysis-and-Forecast-2023

https://www.rolonet.com/blogs/191710/Pharmacy-Automation-Market-Trends-Size-Growth-Factors-and-Analysis-2023

https://biiut.com/read-blog/1154_pharmacy-automation-market-share-key-players-opportunity-and-forecast-2023-2028.html

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St.

Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800