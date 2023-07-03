Pressure Vessel Market Share, Size, Growth & Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Pressure Vessel Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, the global pressure vessel market size reached US$ 23.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 30.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during 2023-2028.

Pressure vessels refer to spherical or cylindrical-shaped containers that are used for storing high-pressure gases or liquids. Some common components of pressure vessels are distributor trays, catalyst support grids, baffles, demister pads, etc. Pressure vessels are commonly used as receivers for high-temperature and high-pressure physical and chemical processes. They help in removing redundant fabrication, lowering traceability and inspection, enhancing quality control, reducing the overall cost, etc.

Pressure Vessel Market Trends:

The rising need for energy on account of elevating levels of urbanization is driving the pressure vessels market. Furthermore, the growing utilization of these vessels in the oil and gas industry for transportation purposes represents another growth-inducing factor. Moreover, pressure vessels are widely used in the chemical industry as they aid in the mixing and dividing different products. In addition to this, numerous manufacturers are introducing advanced pressure vessels, such as pressure boilers, that allow heat from an industrial process to be used or removed, which is bolstering the product demand. Additionally, various other factors, including the increasing requirement for cooling and heating equipment and extensive investments in the development of advanced product variants, are expected to fuel the market growth in the coming years.

Global Pressure Vessel Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Abbott & Co (Newark) Ltd., Alloy Products Corp., Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Halvorsen Company, IHI Corporation, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Mitsubishi Power Ltd., Pressure Vessels (India) and Samuel Son & Co.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on material, product and end use.

Breakup by Material:

Hastelloy

Titanium

Nickel and Nickel Alloys

Tantalum

Steel Stainless Steel Duplex Steel Carbon Steel Super Duplex Steel Others

Others

Breakup by Product:

Boiler

Nuclear Reactor

Separator

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Oil and Gas

Power Generation

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

