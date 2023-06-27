Procurement Resource Evaluates The Price Trends Of DME (Dimethoxyethane) In Its Latest Insights And Dashboard

Dimethoxyethane, sometimes known as DME, is a chemical substance with an extremely pungent odour. DME is less dense than water in terms of consistency and has a low level of toxicity. DME’s molecular weight is 90.12 g/mol, and its structural formula is C4H10O2. The flash point of DME is 34 °F. In general, ethylene glycol is used to extract DME. Dimethyl glycol is another name for DME.

China, Japan, Egypt, South Korea, and Brazil are the top five geographical regions for DME. While the Middle East and North America are also contributing to the expansion of the DME market.

Request for Real Time DME (Dimethoxyethane) Prices: https://www.procurementresource.com/resource-center/dme-price-trends/pricerequest

Key Details About the DME (Dimethoxyethane) Price Trend:

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the DME price in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.

Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as excel files that can be used offline.

The DME (Dimethoxyethane) price trend, chart, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed-up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.

Industrial Uses Impacting DME (Dimethoxyethane) Price Trend:

DME’s applications as a diluent for lithium battery electrolytes, as a heating alternative for diethyl ether, and as a processing aid, among other uses has an impact on its pricing trends.

Key Market Players:

Acros Organics

Charkit Chemical Company LLC

Ascender Chemical Co., Ltd.

News and Events:

July 2021: Oberon Fuels began the chemical synthesis of renewable dimethyl ether. Oberon Fuels is the only manufacturer of ultra-carbon fuel on a commercial basis.

Related Reports:

About Us:

Procurement Resource offers in-depth research on product pricing and market insights for more than 500 chemicals, commodities, and utilities updated daily, weekly, monthly, and annually. It is a cost-effective, one-stop solution for all your market research requirements, irrespective of which part of the value chain you represent.

We have a team of highly experienced analysts who perform comprehensive research to deliver our clients the newest and up-to-date market reports, cost models, price analysis, benchmarking, and category insights, which help in streamlining the procurement process for our clientele. Our team track the prices and production costs of a wide variety of goods and commodities, hence, providing you with the latest and consistent data.

To get real-time facts and insights to help our customers, we work with a varied range of procurement teams across industries. At Procurement Resource, we support our clients, with up-to-date and pioneering practices in the industry, to understand procurement methods, supply chain, and industry trends, so that they can build strategies to achieve maximum growth.

Contact Us:

Company Name: Procurement Resource

Contact Person: Chris Byrd

Email: sales@procurementresource.com

Toll Free Number: USA & Canada – Phone no: +1 307 363 1045 | UK – Phone no: +44 7537 132103 | Asia-Pacific (APAC) – Phone no: +91 1203185500

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA