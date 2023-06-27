Price Trends of Dysprosium Oxide in its Latest Insights and Dashboard

Dysprosium Oxide, or dysprosia (Dy2O3) is one of the rarest earth oxides. It appears to be white and has a cubic crystal/ monoclinic and/or hexagonal structure based on the temperatures. This is a slightly hygroscopic powder which has major application in the production of phosphors, ceramics, lasers, glass, and dysprosium metal halide lamps.

It has nanoparticles which exhibit electronic, optical, paramagnetic and catalytic properties. It has a molecular weight of 373.00 u and a density of 7.81 g/cm3.

Industrial Uses Impacting Dysprosium Oxide Price Trend:

The Dysprosium Oxide industry is witnessing immense demand owing to the oxide’s main use in materials with large magnetostriction, magneto-optical recording materials, neutron absorbents, nuclear reaction control rods, measurement of neutron energy-spectrum, glass additives, and rare earth permanent magnets. In addition to these applications, it is also employed in optical and laser-based devices, in fluorescent and glass materials as a dopant, high-efficiency phosphors, dielectric multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCC), and catalysis, which is furthering the market’s expansion. Furthermore, owing to its paramagnetic nature, it finds application in magnetic resonance (MR) and optical imaging agents. In the biomedical industry, its nanoparticles are used in drug delivery and new drug screening, as well as cancer research which are key applications bolstering the industry’s development.

Key Players:

China Minmetals Rare Earth

Longyi Heavy Rare-Earth

Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earth Group

News & Recent Development

15th May 2023- Prices of dysprosium oxide recently increased and stood at 1.99-2.01 million yuan/mt, jumping from the previous 1.89-1.91 million yuan/mt by almost 5%.

