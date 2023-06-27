Print Label Market Size 2023: Industry Share & Global Report 2028

The latest research study “Print Label Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global print label market size reached US$ 45.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 58.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.17% during 2023-2028.

The print label represents a piece of cloth, metal, polymer, or paper material printed on produced products for exhibiting the symbols, logo, and published information about the commodity. It is directly printed and offers various benefits, such as detailed visuals, precision, quality, etc., when compared to the woven labels. Consequently, the print label finds extensive applications across numerous sectors, including healthcare, food and beverage (F&B), consumer electronics, personal care, etc. It is also commercially available in varying labeling formats, such as wet-glue, pressure-sensitive, and multi-part tracking labels.

Print Label Market Trends and Drivers:

The escalating demand for manufactured items and the growing consumer health consciousness are among the primary factors driving the print label market. In line with this, the launch of several favorable policies by government bodies across countries for policing the utilization of informative labels as per the guidelines of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) to maintain transparency is further catalyzing the market growth.

Moreover, the widespread adoption of print labels to create brand identity, recognize products, eliminate counterfeiting for managing credibility, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Apart from this, the introduction of technologically advanced dust controlling systems is also positively influencing the global market. Additionally, the rising investments in R&D activities aimed at developing digital product variants are anticipated to fuel the print label market over the forecasted period.

Global Print Label Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

3M Company, Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj (Ahlstrom-Munksjö Holding 3 Oy), Avery Dennison Corporation, Fort Dearborn Company, Fuji Seal International Inc, Huhtamäki Oyj, Mondi plc, Multi-Color Corporation, Ravenwood Packaging, Sato Europe GmbH, Taghleef Industries and Taylor Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, raw material, print process, label format and end use industry.

Breakup by Raw Material:

Metal Labels

Plastic/Polymer Labels

Breakup by Print Process:

Offset Lithography

Gravure

Flexography

Screen

Letterpress

Electrophotography

Inkjet

Breakup by Label Format:

Wet-Glue Labels

Pressure-Sensitive Labels

Linerless Labels

Multi-Part Tracking Labels

In-Mold Labels

Sleeves

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Healthcare

Food and Beverages

Personal Care

Industrial

Household Care

Consumer Electronics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

