Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market Share, Size, Growth, Future Forecast 2023-2028

The latest research study “Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global programmable logic controller (PLC) market size reached US$ 14.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 20.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.38% during 2023-2028.

A programmable logic controller (PLC) represents an electronic device that monitors, regulates, manages, and automates industrial electromechanical procedures. It comprises numerous components, such as a central processing unit (CPU), a power supply processor, and input/output (I/O) sections. PLC is an independent system that regulates and improves operations without human supervision. It aids in increasing reliability, flexibility, faster response time, easy troubleshooting, etc. Consequently, PLC finds extensive applications across automotive, chemicals and petrochemical, paper and pulp, food and beverage (F&B), and oil and gas sectors.

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market Trends and Drivers:

The escalating need for industrial automation that offers advanced solutions, including security monitoring, energy consumption management, and automatic production lines, is primarily augmenting the programmable logic controller (PLC) market. Furthermore, the rising utilization of the device in harsh industrial environments, on account of its extreme robustness and capability of withstanding high temperatures, humidity, vibration, and electrical noise, is also bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, the incorporation of machine-to-machine (M2M) communication, smart sensors, and cybersecurity technologies with PLC instruments to enable seamless mechanization and improve operational efficiency is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, manufacturers are developing compact automation solutions with advanced features, cost-effectiveness, and interoperability to meet the elevating requirement for improved control, secured connectivity, and enhanced performance, which is further catalyzing the global market. Besides this, the expanding automotive sector, the extensive research and development (R&D) activities, and the launch of several government initiatives focusing on the sustainable construction of smart cities are expected to drive the programmable logic controller (PLC) market in the coming years.

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

ABB Ltd.

Delta Electronics Inc.

Eaton Corporation plc

Emerson Electric Co.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

OMRON Corporation

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG and Toshiba Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type and end use industry.

Breakup by Type:

Hardware and Software Large PLC Nano PLC Small PLC Medium PLC Others

Services

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Automotive

Energy and Utilities

Chemical and Petrochemical

Oil and Gas

Pulp and Paper

Pharmaceutical

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Food, Tobacco and Beverage

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

