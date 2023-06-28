Protein Ingredients Market 2023 | Industry Size, Growth and Forecast 2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled, “Protein Ingredients Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global protein ingredients market trends, share, size and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights

How big is the protein ingredients market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 39.9 Billion Market Forecast in 2028 US$ 54.7 Billion Growth rate (2023 to 2028) CAGR of 5.3% Base Year of the Analysis 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2028

What is protein ingredients?

Protein ingredients are obtained from various sources and help in building and repairing muscles and bones. They also assist in reducing muscle loss, building lean muscles, maintaining a healthy weight, and curbing hunger pangs. Apart from this, they help in improving the texture of hair and reducing breakage and split ends. As protein ingredients also aid in reducing the risk of chronic disease, regulating weight, and improving physical strength, they are increasing being included in different food products and beverages.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the protein ingredients industry?

At present, the growing global population and the rising prevalence of protein deficiency diseases, such as kwashiorkor and marasmus, represent one of the key factors positively influencing the market worldwide. In addition, the growing consciousness of people about overall wellbeing and health and fitness is catalyzing the demand for protein-rich food products, such as lentils, cheese, peanuts, almonds, milk, yogurt, and tofu. Moreover, the emerging adoption of veganism is offering lucrative opportunities to leading market players to introduce vegan protein supplements. This, in confluence with the easy availability of food items across various e-commerce websites, is creating a favorable market outlook. Furthermore, the expansion of fitness centers is impelling the growth of the market across the globe.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:

Animal Proteins

Egg Protein

Whey Protein

Gelatin

Casein

Milk Protein Concentrates/Isolates

Plant Proteins

Wheat Protein

Soy Protein

Pea Protein

Others

Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverages

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Regional Insights:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Cargill, Inc.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Kerry Group

Omega Protein Corporation

Mead Johnson.

