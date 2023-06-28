Pulse Oximeters Market 2023, Industry Overview Report and Forecast By 2028

IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Pulse Oximeters Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global pulse oximeters market size reached US$ 2.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7% during 2023-2028.

Pulse Oximeters Market Overview:

Pulse oximeters are medical devices used to measure and monitor the oxygen saturation level and pulse rate of an individual. They are small, portable devices that are often clipped onto a finger and can also be placed on other parts of the body such as the earlobe or toe. They work by emitting light into the tissue and measuring the amount of light absorbed by the oxygenated and deoxygenated hemoglobin in the blood. They provide a quick and non-invasive method of assessing the oxygenation status of patients and assist healthcare professionals in making informed decisions regarding oxygen therapy and patient care. They are widely used in healthcare settings, including hospitals, clinics, and home care, to monitor patients with respiratory conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and sleep apnea. They provide a quick and non-invasive method of assessing the oxygenation status of patients and assist healthcare professionals in making informed decisions regarding oxygen therapy and patient care.

Global Pulse Oximeters Market Trends:

The increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, such as COPD and asthma, is driving the need for regular monitoring of oxygen saturation levels to ensure timely interventions and better disease management. Additionally, the growing global geriatric population, which is highly susceptible to respiratory illness and various chronic diseases, which necessitates continuous oxygen level monitoring, is creating a positive market outlook.

Furthermore, technological advancements in pulse oximetry are contributing to market growth. Manufacturers are developing innovative features such as wireless connectivity, smartphone integration, and cloud-based data storage, enhancing the convenience and accessibility of pulse oximeters for healthcare professionals and patients. Additionally, miniaturization and the development of wearable pulse oximeters are enabling continuous monitoring and remote patient management and favoring market growth.

Pulse Oximeters Top Companies Worldwide:

CAS Medical Systems Inc.

Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Masimo

Medtronic Plc

Nonin Medical Inc.

Opto Circuits

Smiths Medical, Inc.

Spacelabs Healthcare (OSI Systems),

Welch Allyn (Hill-Rom)

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Fingertip Pulse Oximeters Handheld Pulse Oximeters Wrist-worn Pulse Oximeters Others



Breakup by Sensor Type:

Reusable

Disposable

Breakup by End-Use:

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Home Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

