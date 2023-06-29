Pure Play Software Testing Market Outlook 2023, Share, Size, Key Players and Forecast By 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Pure Play Software Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The global pure play software testing market size reached US$ 12.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 22.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% during 2023-2028.

Pure Play Software Testing Market Outlook:

Pure play software testing refers to the specialized practice of conducting comprehensive and rigorous testing of software applications or systems. It focuses solely on the testing aspect without any involvement in the software development process. In this approach, the testing team or company is entirely dedicated to the testing phase and works independently from the development team. It aims to identify defects, bugs, and vulnerabilities in software applications to ensure that they meet the required quality standards before being released to end-users. This form of testing involves various techniques, such as functional testing, performance testing, security testing, usability testing, and more. The main goal of pure-play software testing is to ensure the dependability, functionality, effectiveness, and general quality of the product. It is a critical and integral part of the software development life cycle, providing valuable insights and feedback to developers and stakeholders.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pure-play-software-testing-market/requestsample

Global Pure Play Software Testing Market Trends:

The rapid expansion of the information technology (IT) sector majorly drives the global market. Coupled with the rising demand for outsourced services, software, and web-based platforms from enterprises of all sizes, including small, medium, and large organizations is acting as a major driving factor. Along with this, numerous industries, including banking, financial services, insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT), telecommunication, and retail, are leveraging digital tools and pure-play software to expand their operations and enable remote working, which is significantly supporting the market.

Apart from this, continual technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) solutions with software testing modules are contributing to the market. Furthermore, the widespread need for seamless and error-free applications and software is creating a positive market outlook.

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=3107&flag=C

Key Market Segmentation:

Top Pure Play Software Testing Companies Worldwide:

Acutest Ltd.

Cigniti Technologies Limited

DXC Technology Company

imbus AG

inspearit

Planit Test Management Solutions Pty. Ltd.

QA InfoTech

Qualitest Group

Trigent Software Inc.

ZenQ

Breakup by Deployment Type:

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by End Use Industry:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Retail and E-Commerce

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800