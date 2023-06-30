PVC Stabilizers Market Share, Top Manufacturers, Demand, Report 2023-2028

The latest research study “PVC Stabilizers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the the global PVC stabilizers market size reached US$ 4.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during 2023-2028.

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) stabilizers represent inorganic or organic substances that are added to polyvinyl chloride to make them lightweight, high-strength, and versatile. They can be segmented into the tin, mixed metal, lead and organic product variants. Polyvinyl stabilizers are utilized for adding value to PVC by modifying its physical or chemical properties or by reinforcing its mechanical properties, thereby making it stronger and more durable with improved electrical insulation. Consequently, they find extensive applications across various sectors, such as building and construction, automotive, electrical and electronics, packaging, footwear, healthcare, etc.

PVC Stabilizers Market Trends and Drivers:

The shifting preferences toward effective PVC as an alternative to conventional wood frames for improved energy-saving potentials are primarily driving the PVC stabilizers market. In addition to this, the escalating product usage for packaging purposes in several end-use industries that include household goods and personal care products is also positively influencing the market growth. In line with this, the elevating prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing requirements for PVC in the medical packaging of pharmaceutical, surgery, and drug delivery products, including blood and plasma transfusion sets, cannula, catheters, containers for intravenous (IV) solution sets, and inflatable splints are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Besides this, the increasing use of the product in the automobile segment to produce interior door panels and pockets, seat coverings, sun visors, headlining, seals, mud flaps, floor coverings, underbody coating, exterior side molding, protective strips, anti-stone damage protection, etc., is further catalyzing the global market. Moreover, the expanding need for PVC in construction projects to produce window and door profiles and drinking and wastewater pipes and fittings is expected to propel the PVC stabilizers market over the forecasted period.

PVC Stabilizers Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

Akdeniz Chemson

ADEKA Corporation

Arkema S.A.

Baerlocher GmbH

Clariant AG

KD Chem Co. Ltd.

Reagens SPA

Shital Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Songwon Industrial

Sun Ace Kakoh (Pte.) Ltd.

Valtris Specialty Chemicals Limited and Vikas Ecotech Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, form, application and end use industry.

Breakup by Type:

Calcium-based

Lead-based

Tin-based

Barium-based

Others

Breakup by Form:

Powder

Granules

Pastilles

Flakes

Liquid

Breakup by Application:

Pipes and Fittings

Window Profiles

Rigid and Semi-rigid Films

Wires and Cables

Coatings and Flooring

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Building and Construction

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Packaging

Footwear

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

