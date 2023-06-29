Trending

Radar System Market Size 2023 | Industry Trends, Share and Forecast 2028

The global radar system market size reached US$ 33.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 42.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% during 2023-2028.

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled, “Radar System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 “, The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global radar system market size, share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights

How big is the radar system market?

Report Attributes Details
Market Size in 2022 US$ 33.7 Billion
Market Forecast in 2028 US$ 42.2 Billion
Growth rate (2023 to 2028) CAGR of 3.3%
Base Year of the Analysis 2022
Forecast Period 2023-2028

What is radar system?

Radio detection and ranging (RADAR) is an electromagnetic-based detection system that radiates electromagnetic waves and studies the reflected echoes. It helps in locating an object accurately and assessing its target speed. It is widely used in military operations for naval, ground, and air defense purposes. It is also employed to track and detect satellites and spacecraft, and guide an aircraft for proper landing and take-off during bad weather conditions. Besides this, it finds application in air traffic control, remote sensing, ground traffic control, and space navigation applications.

Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/radar-system-market/requestsample

What are the growth prospects and trends in the radar system industry?

The flourishing automotive industry and increasing use of advanced safety features in passenger cars and other transportation systems represent one of the key factors positively influencing the market. In addition, radar systems are employed for digital signal processing due to their capability of identifying signals from high noise levels generated by other electronic components. Moreover, the rising applications of radar systems in weather monitoring on account of the ability of radar signals to penetrate through fog, clouds, snow, and mist are propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing use of radar technology in the healthcare sector for monitoring signals associated with respiration, heartbeat, and blood pressure is creating a positive market outlook.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:

  • Pulse Radar
  • Continuous Wave (CW) Radar

Breakup by Component:

  • Antenna
  • Transmitter
  • Receiver
  • Others

Breakup by Range:

  • Short Range Radars
  • Medium Range Radars
  • Long Range Radars

Breakup by Application:

  • Air Traffic Control
  • Remote Sensing
  • Ground Traffic Control
  • Space Navigation and Control
  • Others

Breakup by Frequency Band:

  • X Band
  • S Band
  • C Band
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Europe
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

  • BAE Systems Plc
  • Dassault Aviation
  • General Dynamics Corporation
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • L3harris Technologies, Inc.
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation
  • Northrop Grumman Corporation
  • Raytheon Company
  • Rockwell Collins Inc.
  • SAAB AB
  • Thales Group.

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

