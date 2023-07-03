Rainwear Market 2023 | Industry Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Rainwear Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global rainwear market size reached US$ 3.67 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.04 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.12% during 2023-2028.

Rainwear is clothing designed to protect individuals from weather conditions like rain or snow. Some commonly used rainwear includes jackets, pants, boots, and suits. It is manufactured from waterproof and water-resistant materials, such as nylon, polyester, and gore-tex, to prevent water penetration and keep the wearer dry. It is widely available in various designs, sizes, and patterns for men, women, and children. It is extensively used in areas prone to natural disasters like hurricanes and floods. At present, rainwear manufacturers are introducing eco-friendly and plant-based product variants made from recycled and biodegradable materials to attract a broader range of consumers across the globe.

Rainwear Market Trends and Drivers:

The global rainwear market is primarily driven by the increasing usage of rainwear in regions with high rainfall and snowfall to keep individuals dry during wet weather conditions. Moreover, the emerging trend of people engaging in outdoor and recreational activities such as hiking, trekking, mountaineering, and camping during changing climatic conditions has augmented product demand. Additionally, the introduction of disposable rainwear by key players for short-term use as a cost-effective solution with innovative designs and colors to expand their product portfolio has catalyzed market growth. Furthermore, the rising number of commuters who travel to work by foot, bike, or public transportation during seasonal changes is contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including significant expansion in the e-commerce industry, inflating consumer disposable incomes, and rapid urbanization, are also anticipated to propel the market growth.

Rainwear Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Arc’teryx (Anta Sports Products Limited)

Black Diamond Equipment

Carhartt Inc.

Columbia Sportswear Company

Ducktail Raincoats

Fjällräven International AB

Fox Umbrellas Ltd.

Helly Hansen AS

Patagonia Inc (Patagonia Works)

Prince Rainwear Pvt. Ltd.

The North Face (VF Corporation)

Wildcraft, etc.

The report has segmented the market based on product type, material, end user, and distribution channel.

Product Type Insights:

Jacket

Suits

Pants

Others

Material Insights:

Polyester Fabric

Nylon

Vinyl

Others

End User Insights:

Men

Women

Kids

Distribution Channel Insights:

Online

Offline

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

