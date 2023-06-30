Rare Earth Elements Market Trends, Analysis, Size, Share, Report 2023-28

The global rare earth elements market size reached US$ 9.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 20.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 15% during 2023-2028.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Rare Earth Elements Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global rare earth elements market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

Rare earth elements, also called REEs, is a group of seventeen elements that are generally found in the earth crust and exhibit similar physical and chemical properties. Cerium, erbium, neodymium, yttrium, holmium, lanthanum, praseodymium, and dysprosium are some of the extensively used rare earth elements. They offer numerous benefits, including high electrical conductivity, improved heat resistance, enhanced magnetism, weight reduction, etc. Consequently, REEs find extensive applications across several end-use sectors, such as transportation, power generation, construction, automobile, medical, defense, etc.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/rare-earth-industry/requestsample

Rare Earth Elements Market Trends:

The expanding automotive industry is propelling the usage of REEs to manufacture catalysts and magnets for motor vehicles, which is among the key factors stimulating the rare earth elements market. Moreover, the rising consumer environmental concerns towards the growing CO2 emissions from fuel-driven automobiles and the inflating requirement for electric vehicles are positively influencing the global market. Besides this, the widespread adoption of REE-based permanent magnets, including praseodymium and neodymium magnets, in the production of high-efficiency batteries is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the implementation of stringent regulations by government bodies for the necessary installation of catalytic converters in automobiles to minimize emissions is also augmenting the market growth.

Apart from this, the increasing penetration of various advanced energy generation facilities is catalyzing the use of rare earth elements to manufacture turbines, reactors, generators, transformers, etc. Additionally, the escalating demand for smart electronic devices, such as LED and LCD TVs, laptops, smartphones, smart wearables, etc., is expected to fuel the rare earth elements market in the coming years.

Speak to an Analyst Or Inquire Before Buying: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=398&flag=C

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Lynas Corporation Ltd.

Arafura Resources Limited

Great Western Minerals Group Ltd.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Greenland Minerals Ltd

Alkane Resources Ltd

Neo Performance Materials

Iluka Resource Limited

IREL (India) Limited

Canada Rare Earths Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Application:

Magnets

NiMH Batteries

Auto Catalysts

Diesel Engines

Fluid Cracking Catalyst

Phosphers

Glass

Polishing Powders

Others

Breakup by Region:

China

Japan & Northeast Asia

United States

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.