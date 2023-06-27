Raw Sugar Price Trends & Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource

Raw Sugar is also known as turbinado sugar. It is a light brown crystal. The key constituents of raw Sugar are primarily sucrose and molasses. It contains the exact calorie count as per table sugar. It has a slightly different taste than regular table sugar due to the presence of molasses, but it can be used for sweetening purposes.

Raw sugar is either produced by addition of molasses to white sugar after refining, or in sugarcane mills by purifying and crystalizing the juice extracted from sugar cane.

The key importer countries are China, Indonesia, and the United States. On the other hand, the key exporting countries include Brazil, India, and Thailand.

Key Details About the Raw Sugar Price Trend:

Industrial Uses Impacting Raw Sugar Price Trend:

Raw sugar is a sweetener in various industrial commodities, especially in the food and beverages sectors. It has no carbohydrates or fats in it. Applications of it can also be seen around restaurants and bars to be used in coffee and tea.Additionally, it is used in cooking as finishing sugar in bakeries. The derivatives also include honey, molasses, agave, agave nectar, coconut sugar, etc., used in the industrial and household sectors.

Key Players:

Südzucker AG

British Sugar plc

Mitr Phol Group

Santushti International

Wilmar International Ltd

News & Recent Development

Date: 7 December 2022– The US government decides to boost up Raw Sugar imports to allow as much as 235,000 short tons, raw value, of additional raw sugar imports into the United States.

