RBD (Refined Bleached Deodorized) Palm Olein Price Trends & Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource

RBD (Refined Bleached Deodorized) Palm Olein is a clear to yellow liquid fraction of the crushed palm fruit, which is derived by palm oil’s fractionation.

The oil of the fruit can be classed into crude palm oil, Crude Palmolein, RBD Palmolein, RBD Palm oil, and Palm Kernel Oil. The oil comes in two primary grades, including Super Olein and Standard Olein (iodine value surpassing 60). It is a great source of vitamin D and E and has no cholesterol content.

Key Details About the RBD (Refined Bleached Deodorized) Palm Olein Price Trend:

Industrial Uses Impacting RBD (Refined Bleached Deodorized) Palm Olein Price Trend:

RBD Palm Olein is a widely used cooking oil that is mainly used for frying since it has great oxidation-resistant properties along with having a longer shelf life. As a cooking oil, it can be used to fry ready–to–eat snacks for making other food items like canned foods, noodles, confectionery, and dairy beverages. Furthermore, the oil is easily blended with other vegetable oils, which drives its market demand further. Also, besides its use as a cooking oil, it finds application as a key feedstock in the production of soap, washing powder, candles, hygiene products and other personal care products, which in turn boost the market demand.

Key Players:

Wilmar International Ltd

Cargill, Incorporated

Bunge Limited

Archer Daniels Midland Company

IOI Corporation Bhd

