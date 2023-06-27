Ready-to-Drink Beverages Market Size, Share, Industry Overview, Leading Companies, Analysis and Forecast 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Ready-to-Drink Beverages Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The global ready-to-drink beverages market size reached US$ 209.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 327.31 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4 % during 2023-2028.

Ready-to-Drink beverages refer to tea, coffee, energy drinks, yogurt drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, etc., that are prepared and packaged in advance and ready for human consumption at the time of purchase. They are available in the form of bottles, tetra packs, sachet, tin cans, etc. These ready-to-drink beverages can be consumed directly from the container, making them ideal for people who have a busy schedule or are on the go. They offer multiple health benefits and do not require additional preparation before consumption as compared to traditional beverage powders, mixes, or brew-it-yourself tea or coffee products. Ready-to-beverages are even extremely convenient to carry. Consequently, ready-to-drink beverages are in extensive demand among consumers across the globe.

Ready-to-Drink Beverages Market Growth and Development:

The expanding working population and the emerging trends of on-the-go consumption are among the key factors driving the ready-to-drink beverages market. Additionally, the elevating consumer health consciousness and the escalating need for ready-to-consume functional drinks, smoothies, and organic juices fortified with probiotics, vitamins, natural ingredients, electrolytes, and antioxidants are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Besides this, the launch of low-sugar, natural, and low-calorie variants in various innovative flavors and the increasing product premiumization by leading manufacturers to expand their product portfolio and cater to diverse customer preferences are also positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the growing product availability on online retail channels and the rising investments by several brands in aggressive product advertising, social media campaigns, and celebrity endorsements to create awareness among the target audience are expected to propel the ready-to-drink beverages market over the forecasted period.

Ready-to-Drink Beverages Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the ready-to-drink beverages market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

• Brown–Forman Corporation

• Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

• Nestle S.A.

• O-AT-KA Milk Products LLC

• PepsiCo Inc.

• Red Bull GmbH

• Suntory Holdings Limited

• The Coca-Cola Company

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:

• RTD Tea

• RTD Coffee

• Energy Drinks

• Yogurt Drinks

• Dairy-based Beverages

• Others

Breakup by Packaging:

• Bottles

• Tetra Pack

• Sachet

• Tin Can

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Business to Business (Foodservice)

• Business to Consumers

o Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

o Convenience Stores

o Specialty Stores

o Online Stores

o Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa, Others)

