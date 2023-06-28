Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market 2023, Outlook, Trends, Share, and Forecast Report By 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” The global real time location system market size reached US$ 5.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 24.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 28.5% during 2023-2028.

Real Time Location System Market Overview:

A real-time location system (RTLS) is a technology used to track and locate objects or people in real-time. It utilizes various technologies such as radio frequency identification (RFID), Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, ultrasound, or infrared to accurately determine the position of the tracked entities. They are used in a wide range of applications, including asset tracking, inventory management, personnel tracking, safety and security, workflow optimization, and process automation. RTLS helps to enhance operational efficiency, improve safety, streamline processes, and enable better decision-making in various industries. As a result, RTLS is commonly used in industries such as logistics, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and transportation.

Global Real Time Location System Market Trends:

The increasing demand for operational efficiency across various industries is one of the primary factors propelling the market growth. RTLS provides real-time visibility into the location and movement of assets, personnel, or inventory, enabling companies to streamline processes, reduce manual errors, and enhance productivity. In line with this, the widespread adoption of RTLS for accurate tracking and monitoring of assets is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the development of wireless communication technologies such as Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), ultra-wideband (UWB), and Wi-Fi to improve the accuracy, range, and reliability of RTLS systems is providing a considerable boost to the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Top Real Time Location System Companies:

AeroScout Inc.

AiRISTA

Alien Technology

Axcess International Inc.

CenTrak Healthcare Company

DecaWave Limited

Ekahau Inc.

Identech Group AG

Impinj

Savi Technology

Sonitor Technologies

Stanley Healthcare

TeleTracking Technologies

Ubisense Group

Zebra Technologies

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Technology:

RFID

Wi-Fi

UWB

BLE

Infrared (IR)

Ultrasound

GPS

Others

Breakup by Application:

Inventory/Asset-Tracking & Management

Personnel/Staff-Locating & Monitoring

Access Control/Security

Environmental Monitoring

Yard, Dock, Fleet Warehouse-Management & Monitoring

Supply Chain Management & Operational Automation/Visibility

Others

Breakup by Vertical:

Healthcare

Manufacturing & Automotive

Retail

Transportation & Logistics

Government & Defense

Education

Oil & Gas, Mining

Sports & Entertainment

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

