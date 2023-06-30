Recycled Glass Market Trends, Analysis, Size, Share, Report 2023-28

The global recycled glass market size reached US$ 4.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during 2023-2028.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Recycled Glass Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global recycled glass market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

Recycled glass is produced by using broken pieces of waste glass, which undergoes sorting, cleaning, crushing, mixing, etc., with raw materials, such as soda ash and sand. It is melted to form new products, including bottles, jars, abrasives, containers, insulation items, etc., of varied colors and sizes. In line with this, recycled glass aids in reducing emissions and consumption of raw materials as well as energy savings and enhancing the overall air quality. Consequently, it is extensively utilized in numerous sectors, such as construction, food and beverage (F&B), water and wastewater treatment, etc.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing consumer inclination towards ready-to-eat (RTE) food products, on account of hectic lifestyles and the inflating income levels of individuals, is primarily augmenting the recycled glass market. Furthermore, the escalating demand for glass in the manufacturing of several items, as it can be recycled completely without affecting its quality, purity, and other properties, is catalyzing the market growth. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of recycled glass as a substitute for new glass to produce packaging materials is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the launch of various favorable initiatives by government bodies across countries to motivate citizens, manufacturers, and communities to take steps towards a cleaner, safer environment is further positively influencing the global market. Besides this, they are implementing stringent regulations that allow consumers to receive a refund value for each empty glass container returned. Additionally, it can also minimize large landfills of waste, which is expected to fuel the recycled glass market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Ardagh Group S.A.

Coloured Aggregates Inc.

Dlubak Glass Company

Gallo Glass Company

Glass Recycled Surfaces

Harsco Corporation

Momentum Recycling LLC

O-I Glass Inc.

Reiling GmbH & Co. KG

Strategic Materials Inc

United Resource Management

Verallia

Vetropack Holding Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

Cullet

Crushed Glass

Glass Powder

Breakup by Source:

Deposit Program

Buy Back/Drop Off Centers

Curbside Pickups

Breakup by Application:

Bottle and Containers

Flat Glass

Fiber Glass

Highway Beads

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

