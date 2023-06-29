Refined Sunflower Oil Prices, Trends & Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource

Refined Sunflower Oil is a light and transparent oil which, due to its high smoking point, is employed for high-heat applications such as sautéeing and frying. The oil has an extended shelf-life and is produced through various refining processes to transform the oil into a refined version.

It goes through solvent extraction, de-gumming, neutralization, bleaching, dewaxing or winterization and deodorization, which makes it a much more stable oil which can be used for high-temperature cooking.

Key Details About the Refined Sunflower Oil Price Trend:

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the Refined Sunflower Oil price in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.

Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as excel files that can be used offline.

The Refined Sunflower Oil Price chart, including India Refined Sunflower Oil price, USA Refined Sunflower Oil price, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed-up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.

Industrial Uses Impacting Refined Sunflower Oil Price Trend:

Refined sunflower oil is mainly used for culinary applications due to its ability to work in high-temperature cooking. In frying applications, the oil works like a typical vegetable triglyceride. Furthermore, the oil serves as a neutral vegetable oil for searing, sautéeing, and frying as it has undergone a refining process. In addition to household culinary applications, oil is used to prepare many food products like frozen pre-fried food, potato chips, and other fast food in restaurants. Also, the oil can be turned into various other types of hydrogenated fats, formulated fat spreads, different sorts of margarine, and shortenings which in turn propel the market expansion.

Key Players:

Abrilsol

ARCE Company Limited

Benvolio

News & Recent Development

15 June 2023- The central Indian government has slashed the import duty on refined sunflower oil from 17.5% to 12.5% as a measure to control food inflation.

